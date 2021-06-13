Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Yuma Proving Ground

Posted by 
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 7 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Yuma Proving Ground is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma Proving Ground:

Yuma Gun & Knife Show

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 2520 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ

Yuma Gun & Knife Show is a premier gun show in the city related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 06 November 2021, Saturday.

PTS Unplugged: The Official 2 Years Too Late Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

It’s been 2 years since we’ve been open for business! 🙌🏽 So come out and celebrate with us for our official ribbon cutting ceremony.✂️ We’re inviting musicians of any genre to come out and jam...

MCAS Yuma Evening Brief

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Welcome to MCAS Yuma! We'll introduce you to the on and off-base community as you settle into your new duty station. Registration Req'd. About this event Settling-In: Welcome Aboard Brief We want...

Music On The Patio

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2852 E 16th St, Yuma, AZ

We are excited to be returning to Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge starting the first Sunday in November, 2021!!

Weekly Meeting/Andale Program Presentation

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 3150 S Fortuna Ave, Yuma, AZ

Hello, hello! Yuma Rotary invites and welcomes you to join us for our weekly meeting, Tuesday June 22 at the Yuma Golf and Country Club from 12:00 - 1:00. Our guest speaker will be Julie Koepp...

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

