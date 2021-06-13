Coming soon: Olympia events

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Olympia:

Thursday 7/8-- Levels 1 & 2 PoleLite 6:30-8pm Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 202, Olympia, WA 98501

This is a beginner level class for students who have completed Pole Dancing 101.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Space Whales ~ The Music Mill ~ Summer Sunday Series #4 Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA

Formed in 2019, Space Whales is on a mission to bring funky improvisational rock to the Universe and Beyond. We've spent the pandemic honing our skills and developing the catalog. Reflections ...

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

One Team Scavenger Hunt Olympia Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1480 Columbia St SW, Olympia, WA 98501

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.