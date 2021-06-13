York events coming soon

(YORK, PA) Live events are coming to York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the York area:

Pop-Up Plant Bar at Gift Horse Brewing Company's Maker's Market York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 North George Street, York, PA 17401

Stop by and plant with us at our Pop-Up Plant Bar as you stroll the Maker's Market in Downtown York, hosted by Gift Horse Brewing!

Greener Codorus Initiative York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

Stonewood 10/29 York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 34 North Cherry Lane, York, PA 17401

Stonewood will be performing live at Mudhook in Central Market. $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Drag Brunch at The Cantina York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 105 South Duke Street, York, PA 17401

Once a month, the Cantina's regular brunch gets a little sassier. Four fabulous queens and lots of fun.

PUSH-UP AGAINST SUICIDE York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA 17401

Push-Up Against Suicide with Bartz Brigade as we break the World Record for the most amount of people to perform a single PUSH-Up together!