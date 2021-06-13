New Haven events coming up

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Haven:

Lettuce New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

CHVRCHES New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor and Reserved Seated in the Balcony.

Dinosaur Jr. New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is General Admission Standing Room on the Floor. There will be limited first-come, first-served seating available in the back .

"Worth Tasting" Downtown New Haven Culinary Tour - December 2021 New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Address: 155 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Come see why New Haven gets noticed for their culinary scene! The New Haven Downtown Culinary Tour, hosted by Stephen Fries, Food Columnist

JAZZ MAGIC - Blizzard Concept New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:20 AM

Address: Jardin des Lucioles, 06510 Carros

Le magicien Antoine Terrieux et le pianiste jazz Marek Kastelnik, jouent dans un aller-retour permanent entre magie nouvelle et musique.