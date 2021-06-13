Lawson calendar: Events coming up

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are coming to Lawson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawson:

Raya and the Last Dragon El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 E Locust St, El Dorado, AR

The Murphy Arts District has announced their 2021 MADMovie Monday lineup scheduled for June 7th – August 9th. The event series is sponsored by the Medical Center of South Arkansas and is free to...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

ALLENTOWN GUNS AND KNIFE SHOW El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1920 Junction City Rd, El Dorado, AR

Arms and Ammunition fair. ALLENTOWN GUNS AND KNIFE SHOW presents personal defense weapons, shotguns, shooting rifle, antique knives, dagger, samurai swords, ammo, collectible firearms, fishing and...

Grill Wars El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Annual grilling competition in conjunction with Showdown at Sunset and Summer Concert Series More info TBA

Rock & Roll Camp El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Get the backstage tour of a working live music venue! We will dive into the basics of sound and light engineering, design a poster, learn from industry experts, and enjoy live music.