Green Bay calendar: Coming events

(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Green Bay:

Green Bay - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES! Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 North Jefferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

One Team Scavenger Hunt Green Bay Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 202 Cherry St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Nettle Hill at Black Saddle Tavern & Oasis Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 North Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Join Nettle Hill for an evening at Black Saddle Tavern & Oasis

If Tombstones Could Talk: Woodlawn Cemetery Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1542 Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

You’ve spent a year at home, warm and snuggly. Time to get out and meet The Good, Bad and Ugly!

JUNKYARD, AMERICAN BOMBSHELL, KALLAS Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 North Clay Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

JUNKYARD is coming to PHAT HEADZ II in Green Bay, WI on Sunday Funday, August 15, 2021 with special guests AMERICAN BOMBSHELL and KALLAS