Live events on the horizon in Lily Bay Twp

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Chalet style to-be-built cedar log home with 2 bedroom and upstairs loft is a great option for a getaway in the heart of the Moosehead Lake region. Located in the most desirable area of Beaver Cove is this beautiful 3.30 acre wooded lot on a dead end street. As part of the North Ridge Association, you get to enjoy a beautiful beach, docks, picnic area, kayak/canoe racks on Moosehead Lake! Beaver Cove has low taxes, abundant wildlife and just minutes to all the recreational activity you desire.

For open house information, contact Sally Harvey, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577

Here's your chance to own your dreams! Northern Pride Lodge presents a unique opportunity for you to own a well established, turn-key waterfront genuine Maine North Woods sporting camp or your own personal lakefront getaway in God's Country. You may choose to host paying guests for dining, camping and world-class outdoor adventures beginning just outside your front door or entertain family and friends at the gateway to the Great North Maine Wilderness! Maybe both! Just 18 miles of paved road will bring you to the vibrant town of Greenville at the head of the fabulous Moosehead Lake. Here you'll find the convenience of shops, social vents/opportunities, restaurants, festivals and entertainment. Beyond the lodge, the pavement ends and traditional Maine adventures begin! Hundreds of miles of unpaved roads will draw you to stunning vistas, native brook trout streams, lakes known for hefty lake trout, outsized brook trout and smallmouth bass as well as limitless wilderness hiking, biking, kayaking and camping spots. Embrace the unlimited opportunities to find your peace amongst the abundant wildlife and wild lands. You'll rub elbows with the most wonderful people on earth and share time with moose, deer, bears, lynx, partridge and a whole cast of creatures that will keep you entertained and amazed. Our season doesn't end in the Fall. Some would say it's just beginning! Snow season is GO Season! One of the finest snowmobile trails in Maine, ITS 85/86 runs right across the driveway! Snowshoe or cross-country ski through miles of untracked powdery backcountry. You can find the party or find solitude depending on your mood. Just find your way to Northern Pride Lodge in Kokadjo Maine! Please view the 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C1wJN2JtbBu&mls=1

For open house information, contact Scott Harding, NextHome Experience at 207-695-2289

2 BR/1 BA condominium/cottage on Moosehead Lake's Sandy Bay. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets and the view of the lake and beach from the expansive deck, direct access to snowmobile trails and high speed internet! 450' of waterfront, private cove, private docks, boat slip, boathouse, community fire pit and kayak/canoe storage. Featuring 2 bedrooms, propane heater and open kitchen/dining/living.

For open house information, contact Sally Harvey, Maine Outdoor Properties Team at Realty of Maine at 207-852-7577