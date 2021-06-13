Live events on the horizon in Lily Bay Twp
(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lily Bay Twp area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: West Forks, ME
June 2021 will mark the 10 year anniversary of the unofficial gathering of like minded individuals. We rejoice and thank the original senders for giving us this day. We ask the river gods for...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:30 PM
Address: 155 Greenville Rd, Shirley Mills, ME
Celebrate your Independence at Moosehead Lake in 2021 and join us on our 2nd high water whitewater rafting release of the season! We can't think of a better way to wrap up a weekend of family fun...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 2 Wilkins St, Monson, ME
FAITH MATTERS is a monthly meeting sponsored by AIIA during which we examine worldviews, belief systems, and a wide variety of issues related to matters of life and truth — all through the lens of...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 648 Bowerbank Rd, Bowerbank, ME
Monthly meeting are on the 3rd Saturday of each month from May-September.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME
Sunday afternoon on the lake! Delicious food,tasty cold beverages and you can kick back and relax and listen to some live music by Double E!!