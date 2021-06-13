Cancel
Jackson, MS

Live events coming up in Jackson

Posted by 
Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Jackson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4au8pb_0aT3p4A800

Father's Day Jazz in the Garden

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 380 South Lamar Street, Jackson, MS 39201

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for Jackson, MS Metro area students attending Southern University A & M College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPIZ_0aT3p4A800

Mississippi Japan Fest 2021

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 380 South Lamar Street, Jackson, MS 39201

A public festival for people to experience and understand Japan and its culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTnEg_0aT3p4A800

"It's a Wells Fargo Affair "

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 518 East Capitol Street, Jackson, MS 39201

This event has everything you looking for for the grown and sexy. Live music and DJ and catered food from one of the local restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqgS1_0aT3p4A800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRtUu_0aT3p4A800

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 South President Street, Jackson, MS 39201

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Jackson, MS
21
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

