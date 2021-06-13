Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 7 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Fort Collins is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Collins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUACn_0aT3p3HP00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBzhB_0aT3p3HP00

Sunday Funday Circuit Training

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 5821 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Full Body Circuit!!!! We are meeting in the parking lot between the dog park and the hockey rink. Text me if you can't find us [masked]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvVAa_0aT3p3HP00

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 300 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5o30_0aT3p3HP00

Fly Fishing - Understanding Fish Food

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 600 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join the Poudre RiverFest for a safe in-person workshop brought to you by St. Peter's Fly Shop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkOQN_0aT3p3HP00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Fort Collins

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Fort Collins, CO 80521

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

