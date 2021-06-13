Cancel
Saint Davids Church, VA

Saint Davids Church events coming soon

St Davids Church Journal
 7 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are coming to Saint Davids Church.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSGgG_0aT3p2Og00

Forest Bathing

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

Awaken your senses and calm your spirit through Forest Therapy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhIcs_0aT3p2Og00

New Volunteer Orientation and Training

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 N Main St #109, Woodstock, VA

Shenandoah County Dept. of Fire and Rescue is pleased to announce that we will be hosting our volunteer orientation and training program! If you are a brand new volunteer, have joined a department...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NRmi_0aT3p2Og00

Deez at Shenandoah Valley Motorcycle & Car Expo

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Music event in Woodstock, VA by Deez Donutz & Boardwalk Fryz Food Truck on Friday, June 25 2021

Mercyme

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Ticket listings for Mercyme at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, VA on 9/4/2021

Little River Band

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Little River Band at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, VA on Sun, Sep 5, 2021 @ 3:30am

St Davids Church, VA
