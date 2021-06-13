Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston events coming up

Charleston Post
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5HkO_0aT3p1Vx00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Charleston, Charleston, SC 29401

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIanL_0aT3p1Vx00

Lance T. Johnson Sr.'s 50th Birthday Yacht Party

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 17 Lockwood Blvd, Charleston, SC 29401

You are cordially invited to Lance T. Johnson Sr.'s 50th Birthday Yacht Party on Friday, July 9 @ 7:30 pm ! *Vaccination & Masks Preferred

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJjG5_0aT3p1Vx00

Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival & Polo Match

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Charleston, SC 29401

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and h

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2z7n_0aT3p1Vx00

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOIhM_0aT3p1Vx00

Spoleto Festival Usa

Charleston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 95 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC

05/28 to 06/13 2021 - Spoleto Festival USA meta Historic Downtown Charleston, Charleston , SC Entertainment: 12 stages - I,N,R (music types: AM JZ ET BL BG WL RT FK LN OP CL) ?? # of Exhibitors...

Charleston Post

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

