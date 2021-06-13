Charleston events coming up

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

Yoga with Coach Pegah Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Charleston, Charleston, SC 29401

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Lance T. Johnson Sr.'s 50th Birthday Yacht Party Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 17 Lockwood Blvd, Charleston, SC 29401

You are cordially invited to Lance T. Johnson Sr.'s 50th Birthday Yacht Party on Friday, July 9 @ 7:30 pm ! *Vaccination & Masks Preferred

Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival & Polo Match Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Charleston, SC 29401

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and h

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

Spoleto Festival Usa Charleston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 95 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC

05/28 to 06/13 2021 - Spoleto Festival USA meta Historic Downtown Charleston, Charleston , SC Entertainment: 12 stages - I,N,R (music types: AM JZ ET BL BG WL RT FK LN OP CL) ?? # of Exhibitors...