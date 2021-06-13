Newport News calendar: What's coming up

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport News area:

Phil Poteat at Cove Tavern Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 711 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA

We are so excited to partner with Cove Tavern! Come enjoy some delicious food and beverages and listen to some music with PhilPo! This event has plenty of safe, socially distant seating and is...

Interview Techniques Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Want to feel more confident at your next job interview? This single-session workshop teaches you how! Topics include positive answers to difficult questions, dressing for success, and the...

Virtual Sunday Service via ZOOM. Jeff McIntyre, Speaker Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 9314 Warwick Blvd # 1, Newport News, VA

Jeff McIntyre, Speaker Stanley Edward, Presider The Message Service will follow the Lecture. Message Bearer Stanley Edward TBA Time: Every Sunday at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (Zoom service will open...

Friend day Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 657 Harpersville Rd, Newport News, VA

Friend day at Faith Community Church, Rescue, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

2021 UJC Annual Meeting Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 City Center Blvd, Newport News, VA

2021 UJC Annual Meeting at United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, 401 City Center Blvd, Newport News, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm