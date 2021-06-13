Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Live events Worcester — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worcester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELDiS_0aT3ozqJ00

Baseball Trivia at WAM

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 55 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA

Baseball fans, get ready to test your knowledge! Join us on the opening weekend of our exhibition, “The Iconic Jersey: Baseball x Fashion,” for a fun, fast-paced trivia contest in the Stoddard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18V1LD_0aT3ozqJ00

Family Learn to Fish Event

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 194 Mill Street, Worcester, MA 01603

Learn the basics of fishing from the MassWildlife Angler Education Program!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vu4N_0aT3ozqJ00

Fit For A King

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 PM

Address: 261 Main St, Worcester, MA

When it was time to record the opening track to their sixth album Reverence, Parkway Drive decided to immerse the studio in total darkness. For the Byron Bay, Australia-based metal band, complete...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trrlu_0aT3ozqJ00

100.1 The Pike DJ Welcome Party

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 70 James St, Suite 138, Worcester, MA 01603

100.1FM The Pike and Rascals Join together for an awesome night of classic rock with Chuck Perks and Welcome Mike Hsu and Mistress Carrie!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emijB_0aT3ozqJ00

Sunday Morning Mass—Online or In-Person!

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 357 Grafton St, Worcester, MA

Sunday Morning Mass—Online or In-Person! at St. Stephen Church, 357 Grafton St, Worcester, MA 01604-3815, United States, Worcester, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
8
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Jersey#Ma Rrb#Sun Jun#Ma Baseball#St Stephen Church#Ma 01604 3815
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Worcester, MAPosted by
Worcester Post

Lifestyle wrap: Worcester

(WORCESTER, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Worcester, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Worcester area, click here.