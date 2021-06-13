Live events Worcester — what’s coming up

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worcester:

Baseball Trivia at WAM Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 55 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA

Baseball fans, get ready to test your knowledge! Join us on the opening weekend of our exhibition, “The Iconic Jersey: Baseball x Fashion,” for a fun, fast-paced trivia contest in the Stoddard...

Family Learn to Fish Event Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 194 Mill Street, Worcester, MA 01603

Learn the basics of fishing from the MassWildlife Angler Education Program!

Fit For A King Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 PM

Address: 261 Main St, Worcester, MA

When it was time to record the opening track to their sixth album Reverence, Parkway Drive decided to immerse the studio in total darkness. For the Byron Bay, Australia-based metal band, complete...

100.1 The Pike DJ Welcome Party Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 70 James St, Suite 138, Worcester, MA 01603

100.1FM The Pike and Rascals Join together for an awesome night of classic rock with Chuck Perks and Welcome Mike Hsu and Mistress Carrie!

Sunday Morning Mass—Online or In-Person! Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 357 Grafton St, Worcester, MA

