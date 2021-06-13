Cancel
Thunder Hawk, SD

Thunder Hawk calendar: What's coming up

Thunder Hawk Post
 7 days ago

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) Thunder Hawk is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thunder Hawk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRVjL_0aT3oyxa00

RuralX at The Rural Collective

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:50 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 506 2nd Ave S, Hettinger, ND

RuralX is a one-day virtual conference that brings together community leaders and spirited people who think differently about rural.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UT3oc_0aT3oyxa00

Ed Texley Estate and Carroll Texley

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

WEISHAAR AUCTION SERVICE is having Ed Texley Estate and Carroll Texley in Hettinger ND on Jun 19, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Hettinger County, ND Land Auction - 766± Acres

Mott, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This farm has been in the family for generations and includes tillable acres, CRP land that could be cultivated back to tillable, and recreational land. For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0687T4_0aT3oyxa00

James Kisse

New Leipzig, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having James Kisse in Newleipzig ND on Jun 13, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoO5x_0aT3oyxa00

Vacation Bible School

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Ave W, Lemmon, SD

All children from pre-school to 6th grade are welcome to join Reformed Presbyterian Church's Vacation Bible School! Kids will embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and...

