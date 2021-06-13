Thunder Hawk calendar: What's coming up

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) Thunder Hawk is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thunder Hawk:

RuralX at The Rural Collective Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:50 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 506 2nd Ave S, Hettinger, ND

RuralX is a one-day virtual conference that brings together community leaders and spirited people who think differently about rural.

Ed Texley Estate and Carroll Texley Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

WEISHAAR AUCTION SERVICE is having Ed Texley Estate and Carroll Texley in Hettinger ND on Jun 19, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Hettinger County, ND Land Auction - 766± Acres Mott, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This farm has been in the family for generations and includes tillable acres, CRP land that could be cultivated back to tillable, and recreational land. For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with...

James Kisse New Leipzig, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having James Kisse in Newleipzig ND on Jun 13, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Vacation Bible School Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Ave W, Lemmon, SD

All children from pre-school to 6th grade are welcome to join Reformed Presbyterian Church's Vacation Bible School! Kids will embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and...