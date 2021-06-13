Cancel
Rose, NE

Rose events coming up

 7 days ago

(ROSE, NE) Live events are coming to Rose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rose area:

Brown County Fair and Rodeo

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 606 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE

Every Labor Day Weekend, cowboys and cowgirls from Nebraska and nearby states compete in the MSRA/NSRA sanctioned three day rodeo. The Brown County Fair has been providing entertainment and...

Middle of Nowhere Carnival Days

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 335 N Main St, Ainsworth, NE

Have a great time at the D.C. Lynch Carnival. Enjoy the hamburger feed and ice cream social, along with turtle races and a tractor pullette.

Combo Camp June - Long Pine, NE 2021

Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 87979 Red Wing Rd, Long Pine, NE

Our youth camp with the largest range of ages. Send several siblings all to the same camp!

Women's Club Annual Christmas Pageant

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

First Weekend - Decorated trees display 1-4 pm. Celebrate with carols and pageantry for the holidays.

Bassett Farmers' Market

Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 105 E Legnard St, Bassett, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 8AM - 11AM Location: 200 Clark Street

ABOUT

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

