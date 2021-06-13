Live events on the horizon in Primrose

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Primrose:

Laid Back Country Picker Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Devoid of genre, pure music with one foot in the truckstop, the other in 1970s guitar rawk. Playing country music and treating people right.

Estill County Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Owsley County Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 177 Shepherd Lane, Booneville, KY

The Owsley County (Booneville, KY) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Estill County (Irvine, KY) on Monday, September 20 @ 6p.

LRC on the Road Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Slade, KY

Leaving from LRC, Hanna IN, taking a school bus to Red River Gorge, in KY. We will be pulling a trailer for our gear, food, and excess stuff. Tuesday the 15th: on the road, hangout at camp...

Bruce Panyapol Muay Thai Seminar Beattyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 685 Caudill Rd, Beattyville, KY

Bruce Panyapol Muay Thai Seminar July 31st, 2021 10am-1pm $45 entry fee

Fall Trail Ride 2021 Zoe, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 57 Zoe Church Loop, Zoe, KY

Ride begins at 10:00 AM (Registration starts at 9:00 AM) and rides through all day till around +/- 5:00 PM. Following the ride, there will be a hamburger/hotdog dinner ready for all guests free of...