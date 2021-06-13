Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Live events on the horizon in Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 7 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Primrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znWYk_0aT3ovJP00

Laid Back Country Picker

Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Devoid of genre, pure music with one foot in the truckstop, the other in 1970s guitar rawk. Playing country music and treating people right.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlWkr_0aT3ovJP00

Estill County Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Owsley County

Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 177 Shepherd Lane, Booneville, KY

The Owsley County (Booneville, KY) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Estill County (Irvine, KY) on Monday, September 20 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OJHe_0aT3ovJP00

LRC on the Road

Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Slade, KY

Leaving from LRC, Hanna IN, taking a school bus to Red River Gorge, in KY. We will be pulling a trailer for our gear, food, and excess stuff. Tuesday the 15th: on the road, hangout at camp...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHagu_0aT3ovJP00

Bruce Panyapol Muay Thai Seminar

Beattyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 685 Caudill Rd, Beattyville, KY

Bruce Panyapol Muay Thai Seminar July 31st, 2021 10am-1pm $45 entry fee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlaL2_0aT3ovJP00

Fall Trail Ride 2021

Zoe, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 57 Zoe Church Loop, Zoe, KY

Ride begins at 10:00 AM (Registration starts at 9:00 AM) and rides through all day till around +/- 5:00 PM. Following the ride, there will be a hamburger/hotdog dinner ready for all guests free of...

Learn More
Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
12
Followers
84
Post
198
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River, KY
City
Beattyville, KY
City
Slade, KY
City
Zoe, KY
City
Booneville, KY
City
Primrose, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Pure Music#Lrc#Ky Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Primrose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Primrose: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Truck Technician / Mechanic -All Levels; 3. Insurance Sales Agent - Lexington, KY; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 6. Crew Team Member; 7. CDL-A Truck Driver (Irvine); 8. CDL Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2 Per Mile; 9. Student Truck Driver CDL; 10. CDL-A Drivers / $65,000 - $84,240 Yearly / 2,500 - 3,000 Miles Weekly;
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Single-family homes for sale in Primrose

(PRIMROSE, KY) Looking for a house in Primrose? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Job alert: These Primrose jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Primrose: 1. Cook Supervisor; 2. Insurance Sales Agent - Lexington, KY; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Great Home Time and Benefits; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 7. OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-$5000 Sign on Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 9. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Irvine); 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits;
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Primrose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Primrose: 1. Team Member; 2. Cook Supervisor; 3. RN - Med/Surg in Hazard, KY (Travel Nurse Contract); 4. Production | Assembly; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,995/Week; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year; 9. OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-$5000 Sign on Bonus; 10. Regional CDL Class A Driver;
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Check out these homes for sale in Primrose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute as can be!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a 0.57 acre lot! Newly remodeled kitchen new cabinets with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless appliances. Master has a nice walk in closet, master bath has awesome tiled shower, new vanities, fixtures, new tiled floor! Come relax on the cozy front or side porches with great views! Several storage buildings and a double carport! Call now for your private showing!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathie Witt-Pyle, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> FOUR Bedroom Home on +/- 2.5 Acres. This property May Front on Possum Hollow Road as well. Some interior work may have to be done. Two Front Living Rooms, both with a NON Functioning Fireplace. Wooden Shed in front yard and Camper Trailer do NOT convey. Close to Downtown Beattyville. Convenient to Natural Bridge and the Gorge. SOLD PER THE DEED.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Adventure seekers! Here's the vacation home, Rental/Airbnb, or primary residence you've been waiting for! This BEAUTIFUL cabin constructed with solid 12' logs nestled on nearly 3 acres of beautiful wilderness has all of the amenities of city living tucked away into a private gated community. Additionally, the property is broken up into 3 parcels offering an opportunity to build 2 additional income producing vacation homes (one parcel sitting underneath a gorgeous cliff overhang that provides a premier flat camping area.) Furthermore, this stunning property features an open concept layout, 1st floor master bed and bath, 1st floor utility room and 1/2 bath, 1st floor office/bedroom, 2 nicely sized bedrooms on 2nd floor(ship lap to be finished out this week), open loft area for 5th bed, and large a storage room in the basement with separate garage.Step outside and enjoy countless ATV and hiking/horseback trails offering waterfall views throughout the scenic mountain landscape! Located 15 Miles from Red River Gorge, 10 Miles to Natural Bridge, 2 miles from climbing walls, and Hollerwood ATV park less than 5 miles, this property will be sure to satisfy anyone's outdoor desires!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Miller, Lifstyl Real Estate at 859-278-7501</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful Country Home with a lot of potential. This home is sitting high on a hill and has a large back porch with a country view. Large eat in Kitchen with room for a table and kitchen bar and large oversize living space. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a bonus sitting room off the master bedroom to boot! Laundry room is located on the main level! Has a unfinished basement for plenty of storage or to hang out with friends. The basement has a half bath already plumbed. This home is nestled on 1.83 acres with large fruit trees, several out buildings, and a large fenced in lot for dogs/small livestock. 20 Minutes from Natural Bridge State Park, Red River Gorge, and the Muir Valley Nature Preserve and Climbing Area. Minutes away from the Bald Rock, Miller Fork, and the Pendergrass-Murray Recreational Preserve.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jimmy Chambers, 365 Realty, LLC at 859-221-2964</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Primrose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Primrose: 1. Team Member; 2. Truck Technician / Mechanic -All Levels; 3. Crew Team Member; 4. RN - Med/Surg in Hazard, KY (Travel Nurse Contract); 5. Insurance Sales Agent - Lexington, KY; 6. Assembly | Production | Manufacturing; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;