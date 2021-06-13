Cancel
Grand Rapids, ND

What’s up Grand Rapids: Local events calendar

Grand Rapids Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Live events are coming to Grand Rapids.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Rapids:

12th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey (Dickey, N.D.)

Dickey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 4th Ave, Dickey, ND

The 12th annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off will be held outside of the Dickey Bar on Saturday, July 10, 2021. All proceeds will be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory...

The 2021 Herman G. Johnson Lecture

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 6th Ave S, Ellendale, ND

We invite you to the 8th annual Herman G. Johnson Lecture on August 26, at 7 PM in the Block Memorial Chapel. Lecture Title: "Islam in Rural America: Reaching Diaspora Muslims Through the Local...

Gathering for Play

Oakes, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Main Avenue, Oakes, ND 58474

The Gathering for Play welcomes you to North Dakota. Come gather, listen, learn and leave empowered to change your I CAN'T to I CAN!

Holiday Kick Off with Santa Night

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Main Ave, Oakes, ND

Parade of lights, cookies and stories with Santa, youth activities, pictures with Santa, variety of activities throughout the season.

Evening in the Park

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Main Ave, Oakes, ND

Includes Pets in the Park. Family fun featuring pet show, farmer's market, rib cook-off, community picnic.

With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

