Coming soon: Winton events

(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Design a Fabulous Fabric Wall Hanging Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

June 24, 2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Tuition: $36 Materials: $12 Under Cecilia Rolando’s guidance, attendees will design a fabric hanging from a selection of materials, piece it together during class...

School Board Study Session - Board Room Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 E Harvey St, Ely, MN

School Board meeting room, 2nd floor of the Memorial Building

2021 Ride and Rally / ATV MN State Convention Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The 2021 Ride and Rally returns to the Prospector trail system in September. Look for events in Ely, Babbitt, Tower and Embarrass as hundreds of



Ely Farmers Market Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 721 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021Every Tuesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: Whiteside Park, 702 East Sheridan Street, Ely, MN 55731

Zoom Needle Felt a Fawn Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Fridays, June 18 and June 25, 2021 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Tuition: $40 Materials and Shipping: $45 This class is for Intermediate needle felters and takes place over two 2-hour Zoom sessions. Learn to...