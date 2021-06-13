Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winton, MN

Coming soon: Winton events

Posted by 
Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 7 days ago

(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jpBq_0aT3op1300

Design a Fabulous Fabric Wall Hanging

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

June 24, 2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Tuition: $36 Materials: $12 Under Cecilia Rolando’s guidance, attendees will design a fabric hanging from a selection of materials, piece it together during class...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05T4aL_0aT3op1300

School Board Study Session - Board Room

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 E Harvey St, Ely, MN

School Board meeting room, 2nd floor of the Memorial Building

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h97m4_0aT3op1300

2021 Ride and Rally / ATV MN State Convention

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The 2021 Ride and Rally returns to the Prospector trail system in September. Look for events in Ely, Babbitt, Tower and Embarrass as hundreds of\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdhBs_0aT3op1300

Ely Farmers Market

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 721 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021Every Tuesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: Whiteside Park, 702 East Sheridan Street, Ely, MN 55731

Learn More

Zoom Needle Felt a Fawn

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Fridays, June 18 and June 25, 2021 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Tuition: $40 Materials and Shipping: $45 This class is for Intermediate needle felters and takes place over two 2-hour Zoom sessions. Learn to...

Learn More
Winton News Beat

Winton News Beat

Winton, MN
0
Followers
73
Post
72
Views
ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Winton, MN
City
Babbitt, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Ely Babbitt#Ely Mn 55731 Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Winton, MNPosted by
Winton News Beat

Top homes for sale in Winton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful West & South facing 1.3 +/- acre point property on Bear Island Lake with 550 +/- feet of lakeshore. There are two
Winton, MNPosted by
Winton News Beat

Check out these homes on the Winton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Two homes on a double lot within walking distance to downtown Ely. Rental Property with excellent rental history, A traditional 2 story duplex home built in 1910 with full basements. 2 bedrooms each side with two baths. The second home was built in 1950. It is a one and a half story home ranch ramble type with 3 bedrooms and a bath and a half. Homes are in great condition and have renters currently occupying each unit.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jerry Fink, Canoe Capital Realty, LLC at 218-235-1084</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nice clean home with a great view of the lake. Drilled well and oversize 2 stall garage. Garden shed and carport.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Jershe, Arrowhead Realty at 218-827-2400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTI0NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This fully renovated open concept 2 bedroom home on Sheridan Street has a full basement with an inside and outside entrance, open front porch, 2 car detached garage with additional off street parking, leanto storage area and large back yard. All new plumbing and electric w/200 amp service. Recently refinished hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms, tile floor in bathroom. 2021 updates to the home include all new kitchen with upper and lower cabinets, new countertops and sink and new Stainless Steel Whirlpool appliances. All new main floor bathroom fixtures. New asphalt shingles on both house and garage, new entry doors, new windows, new water heater, freshly painted exterior and new gutters. The Basement is dry and has a high ceiling. Washer/dryer and 1/2 bath in the basement. Sewer line is compliant.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Don Stocks, Wildwoods Land Company at 218-365-3665</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTQzNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Very spacious 4-bedroom home PLUS office or rental centrally located in the City of Ely within walking distance to the schools and stores. Excellent opportunity if you are looking to work from home or produce some rental income! The main home features generous room sizes, high ceilings, natural woodwork and many updates. The office / rental has been completely remodeled from the ground up and features one bedroom, living room, kitchen / dining and a 3/4 bath. Nice large yard with established garden beds and beautiful trees.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kate Davies, Bear Island Land Co., Inc at 218-365-2800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>