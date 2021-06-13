Yeehaw Junction calendar: What's coming up

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Yeehaw Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1214 Big Four Corners Road, 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL 34972

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

The Levitate Music & Arts Festival 2021 Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:55 PM

Address: 12517 NE 91ST Ave, Okeechobee, FL

The Levitate Music & Arts Festival 2021 at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 10:00 am to Sat Jul 10 2021 at 10:55 pm

Paper Plate Flag Kids Craft - FREE Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

Time to get back our kids crafts! We're kicking off the summer with FREE crafts for all kids! We'll have a different craft every week. Just drop in anytime during business hours and let the kids...

FBRA Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 17410 Sports Complex Rd, Okeechobee, FL

Exh 11 am Show 1 pm $500 added Open 4D only Entries taken on site only WPRA & Jr. approved For all information go to the FBRA link at www.floridaequineathlete.com For specific questions, contact...

Self-Defense Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Israeli Self-Defense Classes its training with a purpose. World Class training under 3rd Dan Black Belt Instructor Coleman Ray. CQC: Knife Defenses, Gun Disarms, Knife Fighting, Combat Shooting...