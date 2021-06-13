Cancel
Victory, VT

Victory events calendar

Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 7 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Victory has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryj4v_0aT3omc600

Community Dining Site

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 76 Depot St, Lyndonville, VT

For information on the Community Dining Site, call Cindy Santaw-Brown at (802) 626-8700. For information on Meals on Wheels, contact the NEK Council on Aging at (800) 642-5119.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mzsbs_0aT3omc600

Liv Ladies Allride Clinic

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2059 Darling Hill Rd A, Lyndonville, VT

The crew at Liv Ladies Allride are back for 2021! From the organization: "This clinic is held at the magical Wildflower Inn where we will spend the morning working on perfecting skills using a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFQit_0aT3omc600

Lunenburg 11th Gingerbread Bazaar

Lunenburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 49 Bobbin Mill Rd, Lunenburg, VT

Looking for an event featuring affordable family fun to usher in the Christmas season – something for every member of the family? The Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar could be the place! Many free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E31PU_0aT3omc600

Live Band- ETA

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 972 Lynburke Rd, Lyndonville, VT

The Evansville Transit Authority, now in their nineteenth year as a band, have always respected the music they play. The band’s philosophy revolves around performing songs by artists that the band...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X37xk_0aT3omc600

NICA New York Kingdom Camp 2021

East Burke, Burke, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 Alpine Ln, East Burke, VT

NICA New York KINGDOM CAMP IS BACK! Strong Mind-Strong Character-Respect The Ride-New Friends-Build Skills-Get Rad-NICA NEW YORK CAMP IS BACK! Welcome to the 6th annual NICA New York summer camp...

