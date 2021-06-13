Sawyers Bar calendar: Events coming up

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sawyers Bar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sawyers Bar area:

Etna Farmers Market Season 2021 Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 591A Collier Way, Etna, CA

Food event in Etna, CA by Etna Farmers' Market on Saturday, June 19 2021

The Homecoming Tour: Seth Brown LIVE at Five Mary's Burgerhouse! Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 11825 Main St, Fort Jones, CA

Fort Jones, join Seth Brown as he stops at Five Mary’s Burgerhouse on his Homecoming Tour, summer 2021! In 2019 Seth and his wife Emy travelled around the US and Canada for the year, after hitting...

Rod Barba Memorial Race Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Rod Barba Memorial Race is on Facebook. To connect with Rod Barba Memorial Race, join Facebook today.

Wilderness Medicine CME Survival Skills Course Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Etna, CA

The 20th Annual 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 is an exciting and highly acclaimed field course. It is designed for physicians, nurses, and...

NSS Annual Convention Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Over 1,000 cavers from across North America and around the world will gather near California’s 14-thousand foot Mount Shasta Volcano for our annual convention. This week-long event includes...