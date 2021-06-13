Cancel
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar calendar: Events coming up

Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 7 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sawyers Bar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sawyers Bar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGpGm_0aT3oljN00

Etna Farmers Market Season 2021

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 591A Collier Way, Etna, CA

Food event in Etna, CA by Etna Farmers' Market on Saturday, June 19 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sl7nW_0aT3oljN00

The Homecoming Tour: Seth Brown LIVE at Five Mary's Burgerhouse!

Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 11825 Main St, Fort Jones, CA

Fort Jones, join Seth Brown as he stops at Five Mary’s Burgerhouse on his Homecoming Tour, summer 2021! In 2019 Seth and his wife Emy travelled around the US and Canada for the year, after hitting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhF3r_0aT3oljN00

Rod Barba Memorial Race

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA

Rod Barba Memorial Race is on Facebook. To connect with Rod Barba Memorial Race, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5gG5_0aT3oljN00

Wilderness Medicine CME Survival Skills Course

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Etna, CA

The 20th Annual 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 is an exciting and highly acclaimed field course. It is designed for physicians, nurses, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iXbf_0aT3oljN00

NSS Annual Convention

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Over 1,000 cavers from across North America and around the world will gather near California’s 14-thousand foot Mount Shasta Volcano for our annual convention. This week-long event includes...

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sawyers Bar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.