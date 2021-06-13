New Shoreham events calendar

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Live events are lining up on the New Shoreham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Shoreham:

29th Block Island Race Week presented by Margaritaville New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

With fierce competition, superb race management, abundant opportunities for shoreside family fun – and more than 160 entries at press time! – this biennial Storm Trysail Club event is one of the...

Block Island Jam Fest New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

Ballard’s Jam Fest will have you grooving to eclectic beats from some of the most talented musicians around. You will feel the influence of the Grateful Dead and Sublime in the air but each band...

Ballard's Beach Resort: Greg Mattson! New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

Are you ready for the #UltimateSummerParty? Ballard's the place to be! This weekend Ballard’s of Block Island features Greg Mattson from 6pm-10pm on Friday, 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm on Saturday, and...

memorial service Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Margaret E. Caswell Margaret E. Caswell, 83, of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. She was the beloved wife of James H. Caswell Jr. and they were married for 60 wonderful years...

2021 Block Island Arts and Artisans Festival New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 31 West Side Rd, New Shoreham, RI

You don't want to miss this event on the grounds of the Narragansett Inn across from Dead Eye Dick's. Shop hand crafted items such as pottery, paintings, Block Island photography, one of a kind...