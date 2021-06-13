Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

Live events Santa Nella — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 7 days ago

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Santa Nella is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Nella:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtx0k_0aT3oi5C00

Paint Recycling Event - Gustine, CA

Gustine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Open to California residents only. Space is limited. Eventbrite registration is required to attend this event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uv5q_0aT3oi5C00

The Boys of Summer

Newman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1331 Main St, Newman, CA

Every year like clockwork, for close to a decade, Boys Of Summer have been stopping in their favorite little town-Newman, CA. This year it's a late summer show with the boys. Saturday Night August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSiFO_0aT3oi5C00

Speed Reading Class - Modesto

Crows Landing, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sdvY_0aT3oi5C00

RCO Live at T.S.C. Hot August Nights Car, Truck, Bike Show

Crows Landing, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13949 S Carpenter Rd, Crows Landing, CA

River City Outlaws Brings their Live High Octane Outlaw Southern Rock to the Turlock Sportsman Clubs Hot August Nights Car, Truck, and Bike Show! Help support the club and the community. Tickets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZCBf_0aT3oi5C00

Sunblest Valley Farmers Market

Patterson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1040 W Las Palmas Ave, Patterson, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 5 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: 1040 West Las Palmas Avenue, Patterson, CA 95363

Learn More
Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
9
Followers
76
Post
445
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

