Pine Grove calendar: What's coming up

(PINE GROVE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Pine Grove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Grove:

Pine Hollow Poker Run Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 34 N Mariposa Dr, Tygh Valley, OR

Music event in Pine Hollow, OR by Smock Dogs on Saturday, August 28 2021

RIDE – ROW – RUN Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR

The event will feature a Grand Prix start where participants will run 1-mile to their bikes... then RIDE a 26-mile loop... then ROW/PADDLE 3-miles on the Deschutes (downstream)... then RUN 4-miles...

$20,000 SUMMER LOVIN’ CASH & PRIZES Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS | 7PM-11PM Win TOP PRIZE $1,000 CASH OR $600 Bonus Slot Play! Earn Entries June 1st – 19th.

Mt. Hood 50 Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: NF-42, Maupin, OR

The Mt. Hood 50 is a heavily shaded 50-mile race that is run almost entirely on the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail is generally soft with good footing, although there are some technical sections...

Taylor Strong Benefit Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 57740 Main Street, Tygh Valley, OR

Taylor Strong Benefit . Event starts at Sat Jul 31 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Tygh Valley., join us on main street Tygh Valley to Rock against Cancer!