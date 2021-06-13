Cancel
Pine Grove, OR

Pine Grove calendar: What's coming up

Pine Grove Today
 7 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Pine Grove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Grove:

Pine Hollow Poker Run

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 34 N Mariposa Dr, Tygh Valley, OR

Music event in Pine Hollow, OR by Smock Dogs on Saturday, August 28 2021

RIDE – ROW – RUN

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR

The event will feature a Grand Prix start where participants will run 1-mile to their bikes... then RIDE a 26-mile loop... then ROW/PADDLE 3-miles on the Deschutes (downstream)... then RUN 4-miles...

$20,000 SUMMER LOVIN’ CASH & PRIZES

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS | 7PM-11PM Win TOP PRIZE $1,000 CASH OR $600 Bonus Slot Play! Earn Entries June 1st – 19th.

Mt. Hood 50

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: NF-42, Maupin, OR

The Mt. Hood 50 is a heavily shaded 50-mile race that is run almost entirely on the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail is generally soft with good footing, although there are some technical sections...

Taylor Strong Benefit

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 57740 Main Street, Tygh Valley, OR

Taylor Strong Benefit . Event starts at Sat Jul 31 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Tygh Valley., join us on main street Tygh Valley to Rock against Cancer!

Pine Grove, OR
ABOUT

With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

House hunt Pine Grove: See what’s on the market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Riverhouse on the Deschutes! Steeped in tradition of steelhead, dryline and drift boats, this home has incredible connection to the river. Commanding views of the Deschutes greet you from every room. The Riverhouse features 3 bedrooms plus loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchen, expansive decks on both levels with lock capability as well as a heated workshop. The oversized detached 2 car garage is ample for boats, cars, rods, and toys, parking for 4 vehicles. Only 1/2 hour to cross country skiing and snowmobiling, 1 hour to Mt Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge, with no ski traffic.The Riverhouse is a licensed B&B. Don't miss this rare opportunity!

Entertaining awaits with this multi-level custom home overlooking the Deschutes River inCentral OR. Move in ready 2 bdrm/2bath/2 office layout for work from home lifestyle. Highspeed fiber optic internet (100+mbs), composite decking, central/zonal HVAC, plenty of natural light, 180 degree view, vaulted ceiling. Amenities within a short distance. 2.5 hours to Portland Intl., 45 minutes to Mt. Hood, 5-10 minutes to steelhead fishing, white water rafting, hiking and all outdoor adventures.

Sunny Skies and Fresh Air-Plenty of Social Distancing. Perfect work/school from home set up with lighting speed internet! 2 master suites, plus a 3rd bedroom and large open living area with plenty of natural light! Get outside and distance along the Deschutes River, White River and the Mt. Hood National Forest. Enjoy small town living with big city benefits, less than 2 hours from Portland and Bend! Investors-Home is currently rented @$1700/month!