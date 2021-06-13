Events on the Sandy Valley calendar

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Sandy Valley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

SNORE | Midnight Special Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 2/12/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://www.snoreracing.net Follow SNORE on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/snoreracing/ Volunteer Registration For any and all...

2021 Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Pass Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Main St, Jean, NV

Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Passes guarantee the holder a parking spot inside one of the four thrilling spectating areas located in Jean, NV. You must have a parking pass in order to park a...

Mental Health Matters: Limiting the Impact of Depression, Anxiety, etc Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 5135 S FORT APACHE RD, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Mental Health Matters: Limiting the Impact of Depression, Anxiety, and PTSD

Morning Yoga on the Meadow Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring...

Summer Evening Cinema at the Ranch - Sword and the Stone Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come and join us for Summer Evening Cinema here at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. This family friendly event will be a great way to get outside and enjoy the cool temperatures and beautiful...