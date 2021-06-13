Cancel
Sandy Valley, NV

Events on the Sandy Valley calendar

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 7 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Sandy Valley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibtZK_0aT3oeYI00

SNORE | Midnight Special

Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 2/12/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://www.snoreracing.net Follow SNORE on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/snoreracing/ Volunteer Registration For any and all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLR51_0aT3oeYI00

2021 Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Pass

Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Main St, Jean, NV

Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Passes guarantee the holder a parking spot inside one of the four thrilling spectating areas located in Jean, NV. You must have a parking pass in order to park a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NewUF_0aT3oeYI00

Mental Health Matters: Limiting the Impact of Depression, Anxiety, etc

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 5135 S FORT APACHE RD, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Mental Health Matters: Limiting the Impact of Depression, Anxiety, and PTSD

Morning Yoga on the Meadow

Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUdKi_0aT3oeYI00

Summer Evening Cinema at the Ranch - Sword and the Stone

Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come and join us for Summer Evening Cinema here at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. This family friendly event will be a great way to get outside and enjoy the cool temperatures and beautiful...

Sandy Valley, NV
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sandy Valley, NV Posted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A rare opportunity to live in Goodsprings, a historic mining town. This is a great place to live an unhurried life or practice your “green” sensibility. This contemporary abode is well within commuting distance of Las Vegas; homeowner is a university professor who commuted for several years. House size is 1345 square feet and sits within your 2 plus acres of land. Large kitchen and dining area have windows all around for plenty of light, and the living room front windows have great views. The wrap around covered deck is a plus with magnificent views of the vast terrain and Mt. Potosi. The house also has an attached large carport in back, which can house several vehicles and toys. Ample space in front yard includes hook-ups for RV enthusiasts. A newer shed behind the house provides additional storage. It is a loved abode and acreage, and you will love it too. Central air conditioning and heat for year-round comfort. Truly A must see.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robin L Fraser, Keller Williams Market Place I at 702-877-2500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW ROOF! WOW WHAT A WONDERFUL PROPERTY!! THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS. NEW ROOF, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET AND NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING WHICH IS GREAT FOR QUICK AND EASY CLEAN UPS!! 2nd MOBILE HOME ON PROPERTY NO CHARGE! DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CALL THIS PLACE HOME!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie A Griffin, Griffin Group Realty at 702-479-0079</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Older manufactured home on almost 2 acres of ground. Seller is in process of cleaning up the property. Sign is ordered and will be up by April 22. Questions call Listing Agent. Property is now on Lockbox, please call Listing Agent to schedule an appointment, to avoid any problems. Thank you.<p><strong>For open house information, contact James L Orndoff, RMI Realty at 702-202-6693</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Imagine the possibilities! Mobile Home is approx 800 SF and is a bonus on this wonderful corner lot of +- 2 acres. Plenty of shaded areas and carports for vehicles and equipment. Well, septic and power on property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robin L Fraser, Keller Williams Market Place I at 702-877-2500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Sandy Valley, NV Posted by
Sandy Valley Daily

These Sandy Valley companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Entry Level Sales - Outdoor Appointment Setter - 1,000 SIGN ON 4. Customer Service 5. Call Center/ Appointment Setter - NV 6. Call Center Specialist 7. Customer Care Adviser 8. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 9. Outbound Call Center Representative 10. Sales Support Assistant
Sandy Valley, NV Posted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Saturday sun alert in Sandy Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandy Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!