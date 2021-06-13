Cancel
New Post, WI

New Post events calendar

New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 7 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) Live events are coming to New Post.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Post:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vjvI_0aT3ocmq00

Hayward Farmers Market

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Lumberjack Bowl, 15670, Co Rd B, Hayward, WI

A visual and aromatic feast, farm tables at this market are loaded with the region's freshest, in-season fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, maple syrup,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt3al_0aT3ocmq00

Basket Wrap Workshop $20

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 10529 Dakota Ave, Hayward, WI

Using rope with either yarns or fabric to make either a flat trivet or a small basket. Teacher is Trudy Tyson June 15th- Tuesday 10-12:30pm Beginner Cost $20 All materials supplied. You must sign...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qf3ur_0aT3ocmq00

Candy Land/Lumberjack World Championships

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 11544 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

Awww….the love of candy! Take the time out of your busy summer plans and celebrate the beloved game of Candy Land! The bubbly slip n' slide brings fun-filled laughter and all ages will enjoy the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDdnq_0aT3ocmq00

Big Fish at Chippewa Pines

Couderay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 7230 Sandy Point Rd, Couderay, WI

Big Fish on the rock stage at Chippewa Pines - weather permitting, of course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pbe0N_0aT3ocmq00

2021 Stone Lake Cranberry Festival

Stone Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5810 WI-70 Trunk, Stone Lake, WI

Cranberry Festival is held Annually the 1st Saturday in October. ​ We invite you to join us in celebrating autumn in beautiful Northwest Wisconsin by attending. It is with great sadness the the...

