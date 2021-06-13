Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, WY

Live events New Haven — what’s coming up

Posted by 
New Haven Bulletin
New Haven Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, WY) New Haven is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3410Ms_0aT3obu700

Center of the Nation Day 3

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY

Mainly Marathons Center of the Nation Series – Day 3 (WY) will be run at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The course is on blacktop and gravel. Tentative Course Laps: 22 laps for Marathon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqHsW_0aT3obu700

Ride a Horse Feed a Cowboy

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come out on August 20 to the Hulett Rodeo Grounds for some great Rough Stock Rodeo events including: Barebacks, Saddle Bronc, Ranch Broncs & Bulls. Plus the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride. BBQ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7M8c_0aT3obu700

Harvest Farmers Market

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36N64O_0aT3obu700

Wyoming State Couples Championship

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

36-hole multi-format event for couples. The first round each Player tees off and the best drive was selected. Both players played their individual ball from the selected drive and recorded two...

Learn More

Hulett Wyoming Rodeo

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join the fun with the 74th Annual Hulett, Wyoming Rodeo on June 12 & 13th, 2021. Parade 10:00am on Saturday. Rodeo starts at 1:30 pm each day. Sunday Slack at 10:00 am. This is NRCA and WRA...

Learn More
New Haven Bulletin

New Haven Bulletin

New Haven, WY
1
Followers
59
Post
288
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
City
New Haven, WY
City
Hulett, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sundance, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Hulett Rodeo Grounds#Saddle Bronc#Ranch Broncs Bulls#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#Wyoming Rodeo#Nrca#Wra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related