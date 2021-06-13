Live events New Haven — what’s coming up

(NEW HAVEN, WY) New Haven is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

Center of the Nation Day 3 Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY

Mainly Marathons Center of the Nation Series – Day 3 (WY) will be run at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The course is on blacktop and gravel. Tentative Course Laps: 22 laps for Marathon.

Ride a Horse Feed a Cowboy Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come out on August 20 to the Hulett Rodeo Grounds for some great Rough Stock Rodeo events including: Barebacks, Saddle Bronc, Ranch Broncs & Bulls. Plus the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride. BBQ...

Harvest Farmers Market Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Wyoming State Couples Championship Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

36-hole multi-format event for couples. The first round each Player tees off and the best drive was selected. Both players played their individual ball from the selected drive and recorded two...

Hulett Wyoming Rodeo Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join the fun with the 74th Annual Hulett, Wyoming Rodeo on June 12 & 13th, 2021. Parade 10:00am on Saturday. Rodeo starts at 1:30 pm each day. Sunday Slack at 10:00 am. This is NRCA and WRA...