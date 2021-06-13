What’s up Pacific House: Local events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy Cabin 2 Bed/1 Bath Cabin Home Making This A Great Opportunity For First Time Buyers Or Investors Looking For Passive Income! This home has a fence surround the home, large parking area ideal for RV parking. Entering the home you enter in the living room which holds a fireplace, ceiling fan and large windows bringing in ton of natural light. Kitchen is located right to the left of the front door which has granite counters & backsplash, breakfast bar & breakfast nook, matching dishwasher, range & hood. Large utility room w/laundry hookups that has a guest bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet & access to the bathroom which also has access to a hallway joining to the utility room. Bathroom has upgraded vanity w/his & her sinks. Large yard space for entertaining & outbuilding that can be used as storage. This home has easy access to El Dorado Fwy while being near Shopping & walking distance to Pinewood Elementary School. Must See!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenny Madrid, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHVsYXJlJTIwQ291bnR5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVRDTUxTQ0EtMjExMDU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Beautiful home located in Pollock Pines, 4 bed 3 bath 3000 sqft of living space. Main floor has huge master bedroom with fire place and two bedrooms + den. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded lighting with lots of storage. Walk out on deck for breath taking views perfect for entertainment or relaxing under the stars. Down stairs is perfect for in-laws or rental has full kitchen ,bath and separate entrance . Property is all fenced and has an adorable chicken coop, and also a new horse shoe pit. Home is just a short walk to pool and club house and a 10 min drive to the lake. Owner has made this home very desirable, with many upgrades including ring and smart house. Home also has new carpet with pet smart technology and tempur pedic padding in bedrooms.Lots of amenities and upgrades. Come and see and make this your new home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennette Porteur, Bertao Real Estate Group at 831-637-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDIyMTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perfect home for a full-time residence or a vacation destination! Tucked away in the peaceful forested community of Sierra Springs, just down the road from the popular Jenkinson lake recreation area and local wineries it's also a short drive to Lake Tahoe and ski resorts. This home offers year-round recreation and entertainment. There are three bedrooms two bathrooms a comfortable living room with a cozy wood-burning stove newer laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings that add to its spaciousness and with the bonus of a large wrap-around deck, it makes for a great place for entertaining. The community also has two pools, tennis courts playgrounds, and a clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Ward, NextHome Cedar Street Realty at 916-550-9616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>