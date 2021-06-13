Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

What’s up Pacific House: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 7 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Live events are coming to Pacific House.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacific House area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2eln_0aT3oa1O00

Folk on the Farm - The Coffis Brothers

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3205 N Canyon Rd Bldg 1, Camino, CA

Come enjoy Folk on the Farm on Saturday evenings! Get excited for a beautiful night on the farm with live music from The Coffis Brothers and food from NorCal Kitchen. Everyone will be seated at ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNjJ2_0aT3oa1O00

Cantina For the Con Resurgence 2021

Pollock Pines, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 14216 Ice House Rd, Pollock Pines, CA

Cantina For the Con Resurgence 2021 is returning for the 15th year at Robbs Resort. The infamous tacos are back! Come enjoy food, vendors, and live entertainment provided by Robbs Resort staff.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkcYg_0aT3oa1O00

Highway 50 Brewery Music Series

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA

NoBS band will play at 4PM at Hwy 50 Brewery..bring rockin' dancing shoes and appetite for great beer at food for sale at the brewery...

Learn More

OKTOBERFEST @ HWY 50 With DARTH MOZART

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA

OKTOBERFEST @ HWY 50 With DARTH MOZART is on Facebook. To connect with OKTOBERFEST @ HWY 50 With DARTH MOZART, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1fwl_0aT3oa1O00

Music on the Patio

El Dorado County, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6221 Pleasant Valley Rd, El Dorado, CA

Come join us on our patio for live music! Enjoy of our famous Gold Cadillacs while listening to some awesome tunes. We will also have drink specials and of course our delicious Poor Red's ribs...

Learn More
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
1
Followers
90
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pollock Pines, CA
City
Camino, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Pollock#Beer#Dancing Shoes#Farm#The Coffis Brothers#Norcal Kitchen#Nobs#Oktoberfest Hwy#Gold Cadillacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Pacific House, CAPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

Check out these homes for sale in Pacific House now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy Cabin 2 Bed/1 Bath Cabin Home Making This A Great Opportunity For First Time Buyers Or Investors Looking For Passive Income! This home has a fence surround the home, large parking area ideal for RV parking. Entering the home you enter in the living room which holds a fireplace, ceiling fan and large windows bringing in ton of natural light. Kitchen is located right to the left of the front door which has granite counters & backsplash, breakfast bar & breakfast nook, matching dishwasher, range & hood. Large utility room w/laundry hookups that has a guest bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet & access to the bathroom which also has access to a hallway joining to the utility room. Bathroom has upgraded vanity w/his & her sinks. Large yard space for entertaining & outbuilding that can be used as storage. This home has easy access to El Dorado Fwy while being near Shopping & walking distance to Pinewood Elementary School. Must See!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenny Madrid, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHVsYXJlJTIwQ291bnR5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVRDTUxTQ0EtMjExMDU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Beautiful home located in Pollock Pines, 4 bed 3 bath 3000 sqft of living space. Main floor has huge master bedroom with fire place and two bedrooms + den. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded lighting with lots of storage. Walk out on deck for breath taking views perfect for entertainment or relaxing under the stars. Down stairs is perfect for in-laws or rental has full kitchen ,bath and separate entrance . Property is all fenced and has an adorable chicken coop, and also a new horse shoe pit. Home is just a short walk to pool and club house and a 10 min drive to the lake. Owner has made this home very desirable, with many upgrades including ring and smart house. Home also has new carpet with pet smart technology and tempur pedic padding in bedrooms.Lots of amenities and upgrades. Come and see and make this your new home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennette Porteur, Bertao Real Estate Group at 831-637-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDIyMTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perfect home for a full-time residence or a vacation destination! Tucked away in the peaceful forested community of Sierra Springs, just down the road from the popular Jenkinson lake recreation area and local wineries it's also a short drive to Lake Tahoe and ski resorts. This home offers year-round recreation and entertainment. There are three bedrooms two bathrooms a comfortable living room with a cozy wood-burning stove newer laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings that add to its spaciousness and with the bonus of a large wrap-around deck, it makes for a great place for entertaining. The community also has two pools, tennis courts playgrounds, and a clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Ward, NextHome Cedar Street Realty at 916-550-9616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>