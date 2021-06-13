What’s up Pacific House: Local events calendar
(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Live events are coming to Pacific House.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pacific House area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 3205 N Canyon Rd Bldg 1, Camino, CA
Come enjoy Folk on the Farm on Saturday evenings! Get excited for a beautiful night on the farm with live music from The Coffis Brothers and food from NorCal Kitchen. Everyone will be seated at ...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 14216 Ice House Rd, Pollock Pines, CA
Cantina For the Con Resurgence 2021 is returning for the 15th year at Robbs Resort. The infamous tacos are back! Come enjoy food, vendors, and live entertainment provided by Robbs Resort staff.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA
NoBS band will play at 4PM at Hwy 50 Brewery..bring rockin' dancing shoes and appetite for great beer at food for sale at the brewery...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA
OKTOBERFEST @ HWY 50 With DARTH MOZART is on Facebook. To connect with OKTOBERFEST @ HWY 50 With DARTH MOZART, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 6221 Pleasant Valley Rd, El Dorado, CA
Come join us on our patio for live music! Enjoy of our famous Gold Cadillacs while listening to some awesome tunes. We will also have drink specials and of course our delicious Poor Red's ribs...