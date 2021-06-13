Cancel
Genoa, AR

Live events on the horizon in Genoa

 7 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Genoa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Genoa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw6hM_0aT3oWRM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd04S_0aT3oWRM00

Scooby Doo Mystery Party

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 403 Laurel St, Texarkana, AR

It's 1971 and the Texarkana Historical Society is working diligently to open the city's first museum. Strange things keep happening to delay the museum's opening. Accidents or sabotage? There are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZnmQ_0aT3oWRM00

VBS!

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

VBS Family Week. We have classes from 4 years old through adult. Adult classes start at 7:00p each night. Children classes start at 6:00p. Here is the link to register children...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sveoy_0aT3oWRM00

14th Annual Runnin WJ Barrel Race

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR

Your favorite Race Weekend is back! Registration is open! Share with your friends! https://runninwjbarrelrace.webs.com Entry forms posted on website...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSWuy_0aT3oWRM00

Gateway Farmers Market

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 600-660 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 602 East Jefferson Street

ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

