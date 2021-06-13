Cancel
Laird, CO

Laird events coming soon

Laird News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAIRD, CO) Laird is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laird area:

Museum Board Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Police Department: 970-332-4890 EMS Phone: 970-332-4086 Fire Department: 970-332-4421 ------------------------- City Hall Phone: 970-332-4431 Library Phone: 970-332-4744 Museum Phone: 970-332-5063...

River City Cruisers Car Show @ Rainbow Park

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

RIVER CITY CRUISERS CAR SHOW 8AM-12PM Registration / 12PM - 3PM Show Rainbow Park. Concessions by Slawpy Barn. Awards at 3pm. NO PARKING ON JACKSON STREET!

Church

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 360 Canyon Ridge Dr, Wray, CO

Pastors from within the community rotate through providing church services in the chapel.

Lion Tamers (3yrs-Kindergarten) Circus Games

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 301 W 7th St, Wray, CO

Circus Games to include-bubble fun, parachutes, beanbag toss, popcorn sack race, and pin the nose on the clown. This program is for children enrolled in "Read Under the Big Top and will be held...

June Meeting & Ride

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 365 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

This is our June monthly meeting followed by a ride

Laird, CO
ABOUT

With Laird News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

