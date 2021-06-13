Cancel
Newell, CA

Events on the Newell calendar

Newell Today
Newell Today
 7 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Newell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr77P_0aT3oQ9000

KBHA Summer Sizzle Horse SHow

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Two day Open Horse Show and Gaming sponsored by KBHA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crtyA_0aT3oQ9000

Malin Historical Society Meetings

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwSJi_0aT3oQ9000

Winter Term Registration Begins

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Today marks the opening of registration for the winter term at KCC. Location: Campus | Founders Hall Date: 11/1/2021 7:00:00 AM — 11/1/2021 7:00:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ab07D_0aT3oQ9000

Family Fun Day

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2800 Wiard St, Klamath Falls, OR

The Marriage & Family Ministry and Women's Ministry would like to invite you to a fun family day at Wiard Park. We will be playing games, doing projects and enjoying time together. BBQ Hot Dogs ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lo6x3_0aT3oQ9000

Refuge City Church Quilting Ministry — Refuge City Church

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Refuge City Church Quilting Ministry at Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

