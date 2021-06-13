Events on the Newell calendar

(NEWELL, CA) Newell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newell area:

KBHA Summer Sizzle Horse SHow Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Two day Open Horse Show and Gaming sponsored by KBHA.

Malin Historical Society Meetings Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

Winter Term Registration Begins Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Today marks the opening of registration for the winter term at KCC. Location: Campus | Founders Hall Date: 11/1/2021 7:00:00 AM — 11/1/2021 7:00:00 PM

Family Fun Day Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2800 Wiard St, Klamath Falls, OR

The Marriage & Family Ministry and Women's Ministry would like to invite you to a fun family day at Wiard Park. We will be playing games, doing projects and enjoying time together. BBQ Hot Dogs ...

Refuge City Church Quilting Ministry — Refuge City Church Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Refuge City Church Quilting Ministry at Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm