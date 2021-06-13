J.J. Abrams on 'Lisey's Story,' His Love for Stephen King's Work, and Wanting to Write Original Ideas

While it’s beautifully shot and one can’t truly criticize this strong ensemble (except for perhaps Clive Owen’s wavering accent), the third episode of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, adapted by Stephen King from his best-selling novel, succumbs to a common problem of the prestige miniseries: bloat. One can’t help but feel like this 53-minute episode would have been condensed to about 10 or 11 minutes in the feature film and been more effective. Scenes drag in a way that doesn’t feel like it enhances mood as much as it just fills a determined eight-episode run time. There’s a heavy focus on Scott Landon’s background and some intense developments with Amanda and Jim Dooley, but it’s almost an episode that could be skipped in terms of narrative momentum, and that’s not a good thing only three chapters into a season.