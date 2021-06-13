Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

J.J. Abrams on 'Lisey's Story,' His Love for Stephen King's Work, and Wanting to Write Original Ideas

By Christina Radish
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the novel by Stephen King, who has adapted the story himself, and directed by Pablo Larraín, the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as she continues to find her footing after the death of her husband, beloved novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). Still unsure of how to put all the pieces of her life back together, Lisey must also contend with a rabid fan (Dane DeHaan) that’s dangerously obsessed with Scott’s work while trying to understand the world that her sister Amanda (Joan Allen) has retreated into.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Joan Allen
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Darius Khondji
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Stephen King
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Original Stories#Bad Robot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
Related
MoviesVice

The new Stephen King horror from Blumhouse sounds like an absolute trip

In terms of matches made in horror heaven, it doesn’t get much better than the union of prolific author Stephen King (the twisted mind who gave the world The Shining, It, Carrie and Pet Sematary, to name but a few) and Blumhouse (the production company who has dominated the modern horror genre with future classics like Get Out, The Purge, Ma, Insidious and Us). Naturally, we’re very excited for the pair’s latest collaboration: an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel Christine.
MoviesA.V. Club

Joan Allen on navigating the trauma of Lisey's Story with director Pablo Larraín

When we first meet Joan Allen’s Amanda in the premiere of Lisey’s Story, a check-in call to her sister Lisey (Julianne Moore) soon turns into an emotional outburst, a harrowing scene of self-harm. It’s an admittedly jarring introduction to the character, and one that hints at the darker depths of the miniseries, an adaptation of the 2006 Stephen King novel that explores trauma, grief, and the ways we attempt to cope with both in our lives. By the end of the first two episodes (which premiered simultaneously on June 4 on AppleTV+), it becomes clear that Amanda’s methods of coping have transported her—at least spiritually—to Boo’Ya Moon, a King-ian otherworld as alluring as it is dangerous.
MoviesMovieWeb

Pixar's Luca Was Inspired by One of Stephen King's Most Iconic Stories

Most pieces of fiction have similar ideas to other works. Aspects such as themes, or moods could inspire future stories. Luca, the soon to be released cartoon from the minds at Disney and Pixar drew inspiration from an unlikely source. The creators revealed the project they have been working on was inspired by one of Stephen King's stories.
TV & Videosfilminquiry.com

Interview With Joan Allen For LISEY’S STORY

Ahead of its release, I was able to speak with star Joan Allen for AppleTV+ newest Stephen King adaptation: Lisey’s Story. In the eight-episode series, Allen plays Amanda, the sister of Lisey (Julianne Moore). I was able to speak with Allen about the complexities of the role, what stood out about the story, and the unique elements that make this series special:
Musicfilmmusicsite.com

Lisey's Story: Main Title Theme

WaterTower Music and Loud Robot present the main title from the Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story. The theme is written by Clark (aka Chris Clark) WaterTower Music and Loud Robot present the main title from the Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story. The theme is written by Clark (aka Chris Clark)
TV & VideosABQJournal

Terrifying fantasy world: Stephen King series ‘Lisey’s Story’ draws range of emotions from star Julianna Moore

Nearly all of the best adaptations of Stephen King’s novels and short stories were penned not by Stephen King, but by screenwriters who turned King’s often brilliant source material into something of equal or even greater artistic merit. Think of what Frank Darabont did with “The Shawshank Redemption,” how the great William Goldman turned out a near-perfect screenplay for “Misery,” the manner in which Bruce A. Evans and Raynold Gideon expanded “Stand by Me” into a classic and of course the stunningly effective and chilling adaptation of “The Shining” by Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson.
MoviesMovieWeb

Stephen King's Christine Remake Is Happening at Blumhouse with Hannibal Creator

Stephen King's Christine is getting rebooted. Originally a novel penned by King that was later adapted into a movie by John Carpenter, Christine is a simple horror story about a cursed car with a mind of its own. Nearly four decades after the first movie was released, a new movie adaptation has just entered the early stages of development at Sony Pictures and Blumhouse.
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King's Christine Remake Gets a Director

The Stephen King engine revs up once again as yet another property from the literary master of horror is returning to the big screen. A new report reveals that Sony Pictures and Blumhouse are reviving the classic King tale Christine, about the possessed ’58 Plymouth Fury, with none other than Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller attached to write and direct. Deadline reports that Jason Blum will produce through his Blumhouse banner with Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban also producing. Published in 1983, Christine was previously adapted for the big screen with horror legend John Carpenter stepping behind the camera with Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul and Harry Dean Stanton starring.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sony and Blumhouse revving up for a reboot of Stephen King’s Christine

Another day, another Stephen King adaptation gets the greenlight from Hollywood. With a new iteration of Firestarter just around the corner, Salem’s Lot sequel series Chapelwaite not far behind it, and Lisey’s Story landing on Apple TV+ this week, Sony Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have just announced that they’re buffing up King’s 1983 vehicular horror film Christine, with Pushing Daisies Bryan Fuller set to direct.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Pablo Larraín Stayed in Stephen King’s House to Prepare for ‘Lisey’s Story’

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín comes from the world of cinema, as he says. So doing an eight-hour episodic television show was a challenge he had to prepare for, and the finished result is the Stephen King adaptation of “Lisey’s Story.” Julianne Moore plays the title character, a widow who believes she’s being stalked by a man who worshipped her author husband, played by Clive Owen.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jennifer Jason Leigh finally gets to play 'the grounded one' in 'Lisey's Story'

It was the human part of this horror that attracted Jennifer Jason Leigh. The “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” star was first drawn to the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel, “Lisey’s Story” by its director, Pablo Larraín. But it was the family central to the show, which hit Apple TV+ last week, that reeled her in.
Moviessideshow.com

Stephen King’s IT Then & Now- Let Your Geek Sideshow Podcast

This week, we are taking a trip to Derry, Maine to join the Losers Club and discuss the unique adaptations of Stephen King’s legendary horror novel about a killer clown and the loss of childhood innocence. This is Stephen King’s IT, Then & Now. From across time and space, and...
TV SeriesVulture

Lisey’s Story Recap: Your No. 1 Fan

While it’s beautifully shot and one can’t truly criticize this strong ensemble (except for perhaps Clive Owen’s wavering accent), the third episode of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, adapted by Stephen King from his best-selling novel, succumbs to a common problem of the prestige miniseries: bloat. One can’t help but feel like this 53-minute episode would have been condensed to about 10 or 11 minutes in the feature film and been more effective. Scenes drag in a way that doesn’t feel like it enhances mood as much as it just fills a determined eight-episode run time. There’s a heavy focus on Scott Landon’s background and some intense developments with Amanda and Jim Dooley, but it’s almost an episode that could be skipped in terms of narrative momentum, and that’s not a good thing only three chapters into a season.
MoviesCollider

Why 'Super 8' Is J.J. Abrams' Best Film

Super 8 tends to get lost in the pop culture conversation for an assortment of reasons. It’s the only movie from writer/director J.J. Abrams that isn’t connected to a larger franchise. Every time a new Star Trek or Mission: Impossible movie comes out, people immediately get a new chance to talk about Abrams’ contributions to those franchises. By contrast, there is no 2 Super 2 8 or any other follow-ups to drive the conversation over this 2011 directorial effort from Abrams.