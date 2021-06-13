Live events Mckenzie Bridge — what’s coming up

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mckenzie Bridge:

UMCC Annual Members Meeting Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 54745 McKenzie River Dr, Blue River, OR

Members can attend either in person or via the zoom link below: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/89669662568?pwd=VFlnOGV3alllYkRpZEx3cGNWNldCZz09 Meeting Agenda: Catch-up on what's been happening at the...

Mark Ransom @ Mckenzie Bridge General Store McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 91837 Taylor Rd, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Mark Ransom is a Rock and Jam Band from b'Bend, Oregon'

Skills Day Camp - High Schoolers (ADVANCED) McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 56228 Delta Dr, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Skills Day Camp - High Schoolers (ADVANCED) at Horse Creek Lodge, 56228 Delta Drive, PO Box 2817, McKenzie Bridge, OR, US 97413, Thurston, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug...

Camping at Ice Cap Campground. McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 57600 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Barb Caruso is a new member of the Camping Club. She is going camping and would like to host and invite other members to join her. Make your reservations by going to recreation.gov. The Campground...

Market Day 4 — Sisters Farmers Market Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Fir Street Park, 150 N Fir St, Sisters, OR

Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: The Mixed Nuts