Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Live events Mckenzie Bridge — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 7 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mckenzie Bridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKnYl_0aT3oNk300

UMCC Annual Members Meeting

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 54745 McKenzie River Dr, Blue River, OR

Members can attend either in person or via the zoom link below: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/89669662568?pwd=VFlnOGV3alllYkRpZEx3cGNWNldCZz09 Meeting Agenda: Catch-up on what's been happening at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Fat_0aT3oNk300

Mark Ransom @ Mckenzie Bridge General Store

McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 91837 Taylor Rd, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Mark Ransom is a Rock and Jam Band from b'Bend, Oregon'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHr9Y_0aT3oNk300

Skills Day Camp - High Schoolers (ADVANCED)

McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 56228 Delta Dr, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Skills Day Camp - High Schoolers (ADVANCED) at Horse Creek Lodge, 56228 Delta Drive, PO Box 2817, McKenzie Bridge, OR, US 97413, Thurston, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRymm_0aT3oNk300

Camping at Ice Cap Campground.

McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 57600 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Barb Caruso is a new member of the Camping Club. She is going camping and would like to host and invite other members to join her. Make your reservations by going to recreation.gov. The Campground...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYI0J_0aT3oNk300

Market Day 4 — Sisters Farmers Market

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Fir Street Park, 150 N Fir St, Sisters, OR

Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: The Mixed Nuts

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

