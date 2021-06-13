Cancel
Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Atlantic City Journal
 8 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Atlantic City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppO0i_0aT3oMrK00

Hudson Daze 2021

Hudson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 335 S Main St, Hudson, WY

8th Annual Hudson Daze Festival & Craft Fair! Enjoy family fun and old-fashioned Western hospitality, activities, and much more. Hudson Town Park on Main Street. Questions: 307-335-8125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cix4l_0aT3oMrK00

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country”

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueiSf_0aT3oMrK00

Riverfest 2021

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 Main St, Lander, WY

14th Annual Riverfest Art & Music Festival in the Park. Thirty artist booths and demos 10am-7pm. Headlining live bands 12-7pm. Children’s activity tent and a “Color Me River Run.” Kids performance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Z7ZP_0aT3oMrK00

Backyard Mushroom Gardening

Lander, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 South 7th Street, Lander, WY 82520

Take your backyard garden to the next level with mushrooms!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zobsa_0aT3oMrK00

First Friday: Art & Live Music

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 351 Main St, Lander, WY

at the Middle Fork! This event features a new local artist each month as well as a local musician showcasing! Art showing begins at

Atlantic City Journal

