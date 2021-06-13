Coming soon: Mesita events

(MESITA, NM) Mesita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 727 Cortez St SE, Los Lunas, NM

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NM Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 I-25 Bypass, Belen, NM

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NMTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.002020 Gun Table: $1000.00

2021 Valencia County Fair Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The 88th annual Valencia County Fair will be held Aug. 1-Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds in Belen. For more information about specific events, visit valenciafair.com.

NM Travertine Tour of the Quarry and Fabrication Plant (3 HSW) Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a luncheon and refreshments while learning about the quarry process and touring the fabrication plant

Eslabon Armado, Ulices Chaidez, Lenin Ramirez Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Puertas abren/Doors open: 2:00 p.m. Edad/Age: Evento para todas las edades / All ages Gratis menores de 12 años / Free under 12 years old Para más info/For more info: 1-800-668-8080