Mesita, NM

Coming soon: Mesita events

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(MESITA, NM) Mesita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205AOD_0aT3oFgF00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 727 Cortez St SE, Los Lunas, NM

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBD0j_0aT3oFgF00

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NM

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 I-25 Bypass, Belen, NM

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NMTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.002020 Gun Table: $1000.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9EUh_0aT3oFgF00

2021 Valencia County Fair

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The 88th annual Valencia County Fair will be held Aug. 1-Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds in Belen. For more information about specific events, visit valenciafair.com.

NM Travertine Tour of the Quarry and Fabrication Plant (3 HSW)

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a luncheon and refreshments while learning about the quarry process and touring the fabrication plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xzV6_0aT3oFgF00

Eslabon Armado, Ulices Chaidez, Lenin Ramirez

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Puertas abren/Doors open: 2:00 p.m. Edad/Age: Evento para todas las edades / All ages Gratis menores de 12 años / Free under 12 years old Para más info/For more info: 1-800-668-8080

Mesita, NM
With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

