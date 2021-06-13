Events on the Delhi calendar

(DELHI, CO) Live events are coming to Delhi.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

Chronic Pain Self-Management (Virtual) Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad, CO

Chronic Pain Self-Management With Dr. Ivory Raye May 17th - July 19th 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Techniques for managing fatigue, frustration, poor sleep and isolation Tools for managing pain and tracking...

Santa Fe Fuego at Trinidad Triggers Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:05 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Santa Fe Fuego at Trinidad Triggers at Central Park, 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO 81082, Trinidad, United States on Tue Jul 06 2021 at 06:05 pm

Art Carnage Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2702 Freedom Rd, Trinidad, CO

Located just off the Interstate 25 in Colorado is the unique and quirky Art Cartopia Museum. This museum is an extension of ArtoCade, an annual art-car parade that has been taking place every...

Honey Blazer Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Honey Blazer live and in person at the Trinidad Lounge! https://honeyblazer.bandcamp.com/ Growing from the songwriting friendship of Gann Matthews and Brad Grear, Honey Blazer chips the shale off...

Diabetes Self-Management Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad, CO

Learn how to better manage your Diabetes. Class led by Dr. Ivory Raye Register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwuceCupjMqHNYVZ47LzZi_nQR59jPLfU6d