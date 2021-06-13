Live events coming up in Greenhorn

(GREENHORN, OR) Greenhorn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenhorn:

MINORS JUBILEE SHORT RUN & Mining In The PARK 2PM Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

MINORS JUBILEE SHORT RUN & MINING IN THE PARK 12:30 Departing Sumpter running to River Gold Mining Pans can be purchased in The Depot

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Baker City Farmer's Market Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October 13, 2021Wednesdays, 3 pm to 6 pm Location: Oregon Court Avenue Plaza

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 11AM Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

PLEASE PRINT TICKETS IF POSSIBLE 4TH OF JULY STEAM SUMPTER SHORT RUN 2:00 DEPARTING SUMPTER RUNNING TO RIVER AND BACK