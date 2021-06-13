Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grasmere, ID

Grasmere calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Grasmere News Alert
Grasmere News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) Live events are coming to Grasmere.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grasmere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGYcY_0aT3nj0800

Bennett Mountain Community School Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 560 E Jackson St, Mountain Home, ID

Bennett Mountain Community School's Food Pantry grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 9, 2021 About this event You are invited by American Cancer Society and Robert Wood...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxjoA_0aT3nj0800

Father's Day Golf Tournament

Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Father's Day Golf happening at Mountain Home AFB, Id, Mountain Home, ID, US, Mountain Home, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRgFE_0aT3nj0800

26th Annual Golf Tournament and Auction

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

The Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Golf Tournament and Auction at Desert Mountain Golf Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ok3Fm_0aT3nj0800

Free Corporate Training Course - Business Ethics & Etiquette

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Success in any industry relies on relationships, whether with co-workers, clients, suppliers, or investors. When you're well-mannered and considerate in dealing with others, you create engaging...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVwd6_0aT3nj0800

Fair | Elmore County Fair and Rodeo

Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 855 E 1st Ave, Glenns Ferry, ID

Elmore County Fair. Open Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. Youth rodeo on the Saturday before . Music each night from Wednesday to Saturday. Open show in the Exhibit Hall. Youth projects from...

Learn More
Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere, ID
0
Followers
59
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grasmere, ID
City
Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#County Fair#Mountain Home#Food Pantry#American Cancer Society#Sun Jun#The Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
Music
Related