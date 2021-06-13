Grasmere calendar: What's coming up

(GRASMERE, ID) Live events are coming to Grasmere.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grasmere:

Bennett Mountain Community School Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 560 E Jackson St, Mountain Home, ID

Bennett Mountain Community School's Food Pantry grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 9, 2021 About this event You are invited by American Cancer Society and Robert Wood...

Father's Day Golf Tournament Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Father's Day Golf happening at Mountain Home AFB, Id, Mountain Home, ID, US, Mountain Home, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 09:00 am

26th Annual Golf Tournament and Auction Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

The Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Golf Tournament and Auction at Desert Mountain Golf Course.

Free Corporate Training Course - Business Ethics & Etiquette Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Success in any industry relies on relationships, whether with co-workers, clients, suppliers, or investors. When you're well-mannered and considerate in dealing with others, you create engaging...

Fair | Elmore County Fair and Rodeo Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 855 E 1st Ave, Glenns Ferry, ID

Elmore County Fair. Open Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. Youth rodeo on the Saturday before . Music each night from Wednesday to Saturday. Open show in the Exhibit Hall. Youth projects from...