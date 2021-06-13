Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

SR 167 overnight ramp and lane closures from Puyallup to Auburn June 14-18

By Washington State DOT
The Suburban Times
 8 days ago

PUYALLUP – Travelers who use northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn are advised to plan ahead for nighttime closures the week of June 14. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close ramps, lanes and perform intermittent rolling slowdowns on northbound SR 167 to place temporary barriers and shift travel lanes to create work zones for a new high occupancy vehicle lane.

thesubtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Puyallup, WA
Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14 18#Wsdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.