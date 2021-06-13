SR 167 overnight ramp and lane closures from Puyallup to Auburn June 14-18
PUYALLUP – Travelers who use northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn are advised to plan ahead for nighttime closures the week of June 14. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close ramps, lanes and perform intermittent rolling slowdowns on northbound SR 167 to place temporary barriers and shift travel lanes to create work zones for a new high occupancy vehicle lane.thesubtimes.com