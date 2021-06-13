Detroit Tigers add Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo because 'he's pitched his way back'
The Detroit Tigers needed pitching help. Left-hander Matthew Boyd offered up a solution: He told manager AJ Hinch he could move up a day — to his initial Sunday slot — rather than having his start pushed back to Monday. The Tigers wanted to give Boyd and the rest of the starting rotation an extra day to rest, but then they had to use five pitchers and two position players in Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.www.freep.com