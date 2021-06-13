Bethera calendar: Events coming up

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Bethera calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

Amy Hughes’s Benz Bash Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Come join the celebration with Team Hughes as Amy is presented her white Benz. Guest speakers NVP Lisa Voorhies & ERVP Mari Burleson.

2021 IRONMAN Win-Your-Spot Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

2021 IRONMAN Win-Your-Spot MARATHON ENTRY..... LAST CHANCE TO GET IN! This is the ONLY way to get a Marathon Entry into IRONMAN 2021* if you haven't already received your invitation. Check-in ...

Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation is on Facebook. To connect with Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation, join Facebook today.

Swamp Fox Comedy Night with Shaun Jones Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

Dreamer's Restaurant becomes Moncks Corners only comedy club for the night. Come see nationally touring professional comedians. About this event Dreamers Restaurant becomes a comedy club for this...

Lion Tiger Safari Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 148 Boy Scout Ln, Moncks Corner, SC

Lion & Tiger Cub Scouts and their Adult Partners can enjoy a wonderful day event at Camp Moultrie.