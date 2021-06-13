Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethera, SC

Bethera calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 8 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Bethera calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wzrzn_0aT3nVaq00

Amy Hughes’s Benz Bash

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Come join the celebration with Team Hughes as Amy is presented her white Benz. Guest speakers NVP Lisa Voorhies & ERVP Mari Burleson.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy0Ge_0aT3nVaq00

2021 IRONMAN Win-Your-Spot

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

2021 IRONMAN Win-Your-Spot MARATHON ENTRY..... LAST CHANCE TO GET IN! This is the ONLY way to get a Marathon Entry into IRONMAN 2021* if you haven't already received your invitation. Check-in ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdLTs_0aT3nVaq00

Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation is on Facebook. To connect with Holy Rolly At Foxbank Plantation, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Swamp Fox Comedy Night with Shaun Jones

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

Dreamer's Restaurant becomes Moncks Corners only comedy club for the night. Come see nationally touring professional comedians. About this event Dreamers Restaurant becomes a comedy club for this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLls4_0aT3nVaq00

Lion Tiger Safari

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 148 Boy Scout Ln, Moncks Corner, SC

Lion & Tiger Cub Scouts and their Adult Partners can enjoy a wonderful day event at Camp Moultrie.

Learn More
Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
19
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Bethera, SC
City
Rembert, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Live Events#Sc Come#Ironman#Foxbank Plantation#Dreamers Restaurant#Adult Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related