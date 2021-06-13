Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duette, FL

Duette calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Duette Today
Duette Today
 8 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Live events are coming to Duette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpJE6_0aT3nMtX00

NEW OLD SCHOOL- 3 CHAIR FOCUS! AM

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: RANCH, Bradenton, FL 34211

NEW OLD SCHOOL!!! 3 DAYS 3 CHAIRS- 10 STUDENTS PER GROUP AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JRm8_0aT3nMtX00

Parrish Chili Cook Off & Family Festival

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

Sample the best CHILI in town. Enjoy KIDS ACTIVITIES, CRAFT VENDORS! Bring your chairs or dance to LIVE MUSIC with Blue Mason Barter!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7KZM_0aT3nMtX00

Goat Yoga: *Saturday*

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 15802 Golf Course Road, Parrish, FL 34219

Yoga + Goats- what more do you need!? Join us to enjoy an outdoor yoga practice at Serenity Oaks, surrounded by goats! All levels:)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q25z6_0aT3nMtX00

Mobile Vet Clinic

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 8943 US-301 N, Parrish, FL

Please keep the following in mind when visiting the MPH mobile clinic: No exam fee. No appointment required. Competitors price-list matched. We accept Debit/Credit cards. No personal Checks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiN3e_0aT3nMtX00

Quilts of Valor

Ellenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3412 US-301, Ellenton, FL

Quilts of Valor Presentation. Join us as we honor our heroes

Learn More
Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
5
Followers
84
Post
196
Views
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parrish, FL
City
Ellenton, FL
City
Duette, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Chairs 10#Blue Mason Barter#Serenity Oaks#Debit Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Yoga
Related
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Coming soon: Duette events

1. NEW OLD SCHOOL- 3 CHAIR FOCUS! PM; 2. Archery Camp; 3. GRAND OPENING- Lone Oak Acres Plants & Produce; 4. Break the Silence Global Women's Retreat; 5. SR 64 & Lena RD 1st Saturday Cleanup;
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Duette-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This two- story, all concrete block constructed home has a large open-concept downstairs area that includes a kitchen, living area, dining room, powder room,
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Check out these homes on the Duette market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the pond in the Resort Community of Vista Palms. This home has an open concept perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an oversized island that overlooks the great room and dining room. The entertaining continues out to the beautiful backyard that includes a 20x10 extended paved patio overlooking the serene pond and nature preserve. The Master Bedroom has waterproof vinyl hardwood floor, an En Suite and a Huge Walk-in Closet. The other 3 bedrooms are on the other side of the home and all have carpet and share the 2nd bathroom. Also included are the 29-panel Emphase Solar Panels with a 20 year roof warranty including labor – fully transferrable to the new owners. But wait, there’s more. This home also comes included with a whole house reverse osmosis system, smart light switches, a 6 camera wired security system with NVR Recording and monitoring, an exterior generator hookup into main electrical panel, a Ring door bell, a Honeywell digital smart WiFi thermostat, a 6000 lumen flood light in backyard on motion sensor and smart switch and a 240 outlet in garage to charge electric cars. In Addition this home has premium stone facia on front of house with solar accent lighting creating a beautiful curb appeal. Amenities in the Vista Palms Community include Resort Style Pool, Playground, Nature Trails, Fitness Center, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball and a Clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lara Kelly, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 813-684-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwODg3MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This quaint New England style 1,120 sq. ft. manufactured home is move-in ready and located in a premier 55+ community. It has a newly renovated Kitchen in 2016, with Stainless Steel appliances, tiled backsplash, granite countertops, a built-in wine rack, and tile flooring. Also, premium vinyl laminate flooring was installed in the living & dining rooms and the hallway. In 2021, both Bathrooms were upgraded with new Tub / Shower enclosures and a new water heater installed. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and new carpeting. The separate laundry room has a newer, 2017 washer & dryer and leads out to a screened-in patio. There is a large storage shed towards the rear and a small patio behind it. This lovely home comes fully furnished and the lot rent is $756 per month. This includes 200 channel cable service, 2 cable boxes, high-speed internet w/ Wi-Fi, lawn care, mowing, and edging. Plus, all The Gardens community has to offer; large newly upgraded swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and much more. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. Integrity Mobile Home Sales cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. Lot rent subject to change. Listing brokered by Integrity Mobile Home Sales (941)345-5583<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Maasdorp, Integrity Mobile Homes at 941-345-5583</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTAyMjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This three-bedroom, two-bath home has an open concept floor plan and large windows to take in the outdoor scenery. Home has been upgraded throughout - crown molding, tile floors, impact windows and doors, all new appliances. Metal roof is just 2 years old. Property includes a 3 year new 75' x 45' all steel barn with 16' roll up doors, heat and air conditioning from two different twin units. There is an apartment on the second floor. The 17 acres of land with driveway leading all the way into a private lot includes mature trees and is adjacent to a preserve. This land has the garage to store your toys so bring your camper and jump on your ATV to go exploring. No HOA and plenty of room for parking! Come see this home with all of its beauty it has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Murphy, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-907-1033</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1BNDQ5Njc5MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This delightful home has been remodeled from top to bottom! There's nothing left to do but just move in and start enjoying all that Sun City Center has to offer. Here is a list of recent improvements; Plumbing re-pipe 2014, new roof and electrical panel 2016, high impact windows and sliding glass door, washer and dryer 2017, Trane air conditioner/heat pump, AC disconnect and range 2018. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinetry and granite countertops. The bathroom has an updated shower, commode, and vanity. The flooring is vinyl plank throughout and tile in the bathroom. There's a room that can serve as a den, office, or dining room, or a guest bedroom when guests visit. It also has a butler's pantry with cupboards for storage and a separate laundry room. The sliders open to your own private patio where you can garden or just sit and enjoy the Florida sun. If you've ever wanted to cut the cable bill, this home also has an antenna wired to two rooms so you can watch TV without paying a big cable bill. This wonderful home has a low HOA fee of $120.00 per month that includes water and sewer, lawn care, and reserves for exterior maintenance and roof. All of this and you can walk to stores, restaurants, and the clubhouse. You’ll love Sun City Center with its amazing facilities, pools, and clubs just waiting for you to enjoy. Between Sarasota and Tampa, it is the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, shopping malls, restaurants, and professional sports and entertainment. With easy access to award-winning, sandy beaches, this is the best of all worlds, but without the stress of big city life. Leave it all behind and enjoy your new life here in one of Florida’s highest-rated and most affordable 55 and better communities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Flo Vachon, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY S.SHORE at 813-641-8300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwNzYxOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>