Duette calendar: What's coming up
(DUETTE, FL) Live events are coming to Duette.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: RANCH, Bradenton, FL 34211
NEW OLD SCHOOL!!! 3 DAYS 3 CHAIRS- 10 STUDENTS PER GROUP AM
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM
Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219
Sample the best CHILI in town. Enjoy KIDS ACTIVITIES, CRAFT VENDORS! Bring your chairs or dance to LIVE MUSIC with Blue Mason Barter!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 15802 Golf Course Road, Parrish, FL 34219
Yoga + Goats- what more do you need!? Join us to enjoy an outdoor yoga practice at Serenity Oaks, surrounded by goats! All levels:)
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 8943 US-301 N, Parrish, FL
Please keep the following in mind when visiting the MPH mobile clinic: No exam fee. No appointment required. Competitors price-list matched. We accept Debit/Credit cards. No personal Checks...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 3412 US-301, Ellenton, FL
Quilts of Valor Presentation. Join us as we honor our heroes