Craig, MT

Craig calendar: Coming events

Craig News Beat
 8 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Craig calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:

Hell's Belles Concert

Lincoln, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: 935 MT-200, Lincoln, MT 59639

Hells Belles - The World Famous All Female AC/DC Tribute Band Opening with Shades of Blue

Dream A Little Dream with Me

Augusta, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Augusta, MT

Join Jane Lawther, Licensed Professional Counselor, as she shares information on dreams. Jane has been studying about dreams in her capacity as a counselor since 2009. She encourages folks to...

Helena, MT Concealed Carry Class

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 East Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Montana Attorney General to qualify for a Montana Concealed Weapons Permit.

Youth Summer Packing Camp

Lincoln, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Lincoln, MT

Youth Summer Packing Camp – August 12 -15, 2021 Indian Meadows, MT BCHMT Youth Summer Camp Application 2021\n

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is the perfect horse property, beautiful large home over looking Wolf creek and horse pasture, two barns (1)60x40 with 7 stalls, hay storage, tack room barn (2) is 100x88 with 10 stalls hay storage and a 40x100 dry walled heated shop with 2 bathrooms, self watering system, multiple corrals, and great hunting on property (elk and deer), great fishing in Wolf Creek, only 30 miles to Helena and 3 miles to the Blue Ribbon Fishery that is the Missouri River Small cabin by creek is not included at selling price but can be purchased for additional $25,000<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gym T Anderson, Montana's Best Realty at 406-468-9911</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjAxMjU3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Meticulously maintained log cabin with spacious guest house situated to enjoy unparalleled Holter Lake and surrounding mountain views. The 3 bedroom/3 bath custom log home features a welcoming floor plan and includes vaulted ceilings, large windows to enjoy breathtaking views, a wrap-around deck and multiple balconies to take in the scenery and surroundings from sunrise to sunset. A recently constructed, modern and tastefully decorated 4 bedroom/2 bath guest house is situated above an over-sized 4 car garage that is currently set up as a recreation and gathering spot. The two well appointed homes offer a combined total of 7 spacious bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 fully equipped kitchens making this offering an ideal family or corporate retreat. An entertainment friendly layout including a<p><strong>For open house information, contact Didi Augustine Peccia, Augustine Properties at 406-449-6131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNDU2OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Seasonal waterfront escape. The area provides great opportunities for not only boating, but wildlife observation, hiking, and fishing for rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, walleyes and perch. Wonderful views and fabulous fishing awaits! Cabin has storage area underneath as well as an outside shed. Comes furnished!<p><strong>For open house information, contact June H Trevor, Augustine Properties at 406-449-6131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNzUxNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 10 Acres with creek frontage, minutes from the Missouri River and Holter Lake, and 1/2 hour from Helena Regional Airport. Get your private piece of Montana. Fishing, boating, hunting, hiking, horses, birds, wildlife, swimming, water sports all at your finger tips.Call Jake Doubek at 406-465-5506, or your real estate professional.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jake Doubek, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNzc2MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>