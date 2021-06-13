Craig calendar: Coming events

(CRAIG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Craig calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:

Hell's Belles Concert Lincoln, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: 935 MT-200, Lincoln, MT 59639

Hells Belles - The World Famous All Female AC/DC Tribute Band Opening with Shades of Blue

Dream A Little Dream with Me Augusta, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Augusta, MT

Join Jane Lawther, Licensed Professional Counselor, as she shares information on dreams. Jane has been studying about dreams in her capacity as a counselor since 2009. She encourages folks to...

Helena, MT Concealed Carry Class Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 East Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Montana Attorney General to qualify for a Montana Concealed Weapons Permit.

Youth Summer Packing Camp Lincoln, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Lincoln, MT

Youth Summer Packing Camp – August 12 -15, 2021 Indian Meadows, MT BCHMT Youth Summer Camp Application 2021

