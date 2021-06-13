Cancel
Coldfoot, AK

Coldfoot events coming soon

Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 8 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Coldfoot is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coldfoot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G51gb_0aT3n9VL00

YUGIOH Tier 1 Tournament (Weekly)

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 418 3rd St #5b, Fairbanks, AK

HEY YUGIOH DUELESTS! These tournaments are ongoing for the summer unless covid becomes rough again! That being said, the rules are fairly simple: - These tournaments are non-sanctioned (meaning...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DvYI_0aT3n9VL00

Tanana Valley State Fair Association

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The purpose of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is to advance the agricultural, industrial, and educational interests of the citizens of Alaska by holding annual fairs in Fairbanks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQj6R_0aT3n9VL00

Denali Country Tundra Fall Colors and Northern Lights with Michael DeYoung

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Jump start your fall color photography season on this unique and intimate...\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgkYI_0aT3n9VL00

College Coaches Clinic

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2010 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701

College Coaches provided by Alaska Goldpanners. 9-Noon Ages 13-19 16/17 June 1-4 Ages 8-12 16/17 June AK Wild players contact for CODE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNQLJ_0aT3n9VL00

Commander Pods

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Required: A clean and effective mask, to be worn at all times. This is at the full discretion of the employees and event organizers and no others. The Store Closes at 7pm as does the event. Entry...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

