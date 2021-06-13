Cima events coming up

(CIMA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Cima calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cima area:

Birds of the Mojave Desert (Biology X404.2, 2 units) Fall 2021 Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

Beginning on Tuesday evening, this course examines the important role of these stopover areas in the conservation of migrant birds

Teleport 2021: Playa Art Car Experience Baker, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

List of The Blackbird Squadron upcoming events. Art Events by The Blackbird Squadron. The Crew behind the BlackBird Bus, and related Adventures. Events - Telep

SNORE | Midnight Special Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 2/12/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://www.snoreracing.net Follow SNORE on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/snoreracing/ Volunteer Registration For any and all...

2021 Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Pass Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Main St, Jean, NV

Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Passes guarantee the holder a parking spot inside one of the four thrilling spectating areas located in Jean, NV. You must have a parking pass in order to park a...

The Mint 400 Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

The Mint 400 is held in Primm, Nevada on December 1st-5th 2021. The worlds most challenging and exciting off road race. With over 50 + classes to enter in and over 500 racing teams, you won’t want...