Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cima, CA

Cima events coming up

Posted by 
Cima News Beat
Cima News Beat
 8 days ago

(CIMA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Cima calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cima area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlpPp_0aT3n6rA00

Birds of the Mojave Desert (Biology X404.2, 2 units) Fall 2021

Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

Beginning on Tuesday evening, this course examines the important role of these stopover areas in the conservation of migrant birds

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRGOR_0aT3n6rA00

Teleport 2021: Playa Art Car Experience

Baker, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

List of The Blackbird Squadron upcoming events. Art Events by The Blackbird Squadron. The Crew behind the BlackBird Bus, and related Adventures. Events - Telep

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibtZK_0aT3n6rA00

SNORE | Midnight Special

Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 2/12/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://www.snoreracing.net Follow SNORE on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/snoreracing/ Volunteer Registration For any and all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLR51_0aT3n6rA00

2021 Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Pass

Jean, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Main St, Jean, NV

Mint 400 Remote Spectator Parking Passes guarantee the holder a parking spot inside one of the four thrilling spectating areas located in Jean, NV. You must have a parking pass in order to park a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7acc_0aT3n6rA00

The Mint 400

Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

The Mint 400 is held in Primm, Nevada on December 1st-5th 2021. The worlds most challenging and exciting off road race. With over 50 + classes to enter in and over 500 racing teams, you won’t want...

Learn More
Cima News Beat

Cima News Beat

Cima, CA
0
Followers
60
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

With Cima News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cima, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Birds#Sun Oct 10#Sun Jun#The Blackbird Squadron#Nv Mint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.