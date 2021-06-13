Cancel
Chalk, TX

Chalk events coming up

 8 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Chalk calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

Larry Gatlin In Concert

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Larry Gatlin in Concert on June 18, 2021 in Quanah, Texas As part of the Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering, the Quanah Parker Society is hosting a Larry Gatlin concert at the Quanah High...

Vacation Bible School

Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:01 PM

Vacation Bible School for kids who have completed Kindergarten - 5th Grade.

Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Quanah, TX

If you're ready to get outside and see something new, come to Quanah, Texas in June! The Medicine Mounds, four dolomite mounds southeast of Quanah, are culturally significant to many Comanche, and...

With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

