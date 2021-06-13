Cancel
Centralia, OK

Events on the Centralia calendar

Centralia Voice
(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centralia:

Worship and Word

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Pastors Dallas and Melinda McGlasson will be ministering in Worship and Word @emmanuelchurch

Midas 13 Rocks Grand Lake

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 33152 Browning Ln, Afton, OK

Midas 13 Rocks Grand Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Midas 13 Rocks Grand Lake, join Facebook today.

Color Me Pink 5k and Fun Run

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

5k or Fun Run - Enter early for a TShirt - Starts at South Park, Vinita, Okla.

CFB at Bernice, Ok Car Show and Fish Fry

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Highway 85 A, Afton, OK

Come enjoy the car show and stay for the free fish fry, then free concert by Cody Frost Band followed by Masters Voice.

VGA Oklahoma ShangriLa Heritage/Legends Courses

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Individual Stroke Play, $59.00 greens fee due at the course, 1pm tee time start, includes cart and use of facilities. Please arrive at least one hour prior to the start of the event to check in...

ABOUT

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

