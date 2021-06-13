Cancel
Bingham, NM

Bingham calendar: Events coming up

 8 days ago

(BINGHAM, NM) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii6l5_0aT3mh8300

Bosque del Apache Photo Tour

San Antonio, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 US Hwy 1, San Antonio, NM 87832

During this Bosque del Apache Photo Tour we’ll photograph the thousands of Snow Geese and Sandhill Cranes that fill these breathtaking skies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqaH7_0aT3mh8300

NM Tech GC

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The junior golf tournament at NM Tech GC in Socorro, New Mexico will take place on May 24th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2HEa_0aT3mh8300

Flag Day

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

People across the United States celebrate Flag Day on June 14 each year to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption. On the same day, the United States Army celebrates...

ABOUT

With Bingham Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

