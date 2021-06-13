Coming soon: Maljamar events

(MALJAMAR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Maljamar calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

Library -- Children's Event -- Storytime & Craft Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Join us ever Tuesday in the library at 10:00 a.m. starting June 1st for stories and a craft! We'll hear stories about all kinds of animals, from creepy crawly bugs to the ones that go bump in the...

Artesia Varsity Baseball @ Lovington Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Address: 4000219440001, Lovington, NM

The Lovington (NM) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Artesia (NM) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 4p.

STEM Lab Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Put on your thinking caps and join us at the Artesia Public Library on Thursdays in June for a STEM activity. Six families will be allowed into the lab at a time. Please wear your masks!

Lucid Energy / FREE Contractor Expectations Meeting Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 2701 W Richey Ave, Artesia, NM

Lucid Energy invites you to attend our FREE 2021 Contractor Expectations meeting covering Lucid expectations. Guest speakers include: Lucid's Veriforce Support Team, Pipeline Safety Bureau, and...

Live in Downtown Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: Lovington, NM

Come listen to FREE Music & enjoy the beautiful Summer Evenings in the Heart of Lovington!