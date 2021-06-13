Live events coming up in Arabela

(ARABELA, NM) Arabela is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arabela:

Children's Camp Capitan, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Fort Lone Tree Rd, Capitan, NM

Children's Camp at Fort Lone Tree, Capitan, NM, US 88316, Capitan, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 01:00 pm to Fri Jun 18 2021 at 12:00 pm

2021 Live Racing Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Buy Ruidoso Downs Live Racing tickets to see the fastest horses and jockeys compete live and in-person on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 11:00 am at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso Downs, NM.

All American CowboyFest — Ruidoso Jockey Club Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium has been reinvented for 2021 as the All American CowboyFest, a family-friendly, four-day festival in celebration of country music, Western culture, and, for the...

Aspenfest Festival in Wingfield Park Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Celebrate Autumn in Ruidoso with a weekend of cool cars, hot chili, and a festive parade! AspenFest, Ruidoso’s annual fall celebration the first weekend in October, allows residents and visitors...

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium will feature western artists and craftsmen, cowboy, old west storytellers, noted historians, poets, musicians, chuckwagon cook-offs,western swing dancing, kids...