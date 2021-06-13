Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arabela, NM

Live events coming up in Arabela

Posted by 
Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 8 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Arabela is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arabela:

Children's Camp

Capitan, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Fort Lone Tree Rd, Capitan, NM

Children's Camp at Fort Lone Tree, Capitan, NM, US 88316, Capitan, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 01:00 pm to Fri Jun 18 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mkb8R_0aT3mIG000

2021 Live Racing

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Buy Ruidoso Downs Live Racing tickets to see the fastest horses and jockeys compete live and in-person on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 11:00 am at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso Downs, NM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6Uvn_0aT3mIG000

All American CowboyFest — Ruidoso Jockey Club

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium has been reinvented for 2021 as the All American CowboyFest, a family-friendly, four-day festival in celebration of country music, Western culture, and, for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPDEO_0aT3mIG000

Aspenfest Festival in Wingfield Park

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Celebrate Autumn in Ruidoso with a weekend of cool cars, hot chili, and a festive parade! AspenFest, Ruidoso’s annual fall celebration the first weekend in October, allows residents and visitors...

Learn More

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium will feature western artists and craftsmen, cowboy, old west storytellers, noted historians, poets, musicians, chuckwagon cook-offs,western swing dancing, kids...

Learn More
Arabela Post

Arabela Post

Arabela, NM
2
Followers
56
Post
218
Views
ABOUT

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arabela, NM
City
Capitan, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Old West#Autumn#Standup Comedy#Nm Children S Camp#American#Cowboyfest#Western#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.